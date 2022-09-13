Khloe Kardashian hits back at a troll who claims she ‘doesn’t spend time with her kids’

<!–

Khloe Kardashian has furiously hit back at a troll after claiming she “doesn’t spend time with her kids.”

The Keeping Up The Kardashians star joked that she sees her two kids “when awake” in response to the troll after they commented on a series of glitzy snaps from Beyonce’s 41st birthday party.

It comes just weeks after Khloe welcomed her second child, a baby boy, with ex Tristan Thompson via a surrogate, though she has yet to reveal the child’s name.

Defiant: Khloe Kardashian has furiously hit back at a troll who claimed she’s ‘not spending time with her kids’ after sharing a slew of glitzy snaps from Beyonce’s 41st birthday party

In recent days, Khloe has been using social media to share a slew of glamorous snaps from Beyonce’s birthday, which she attended with her famous sister Kim.

Under one of the posts, a user commented, “@khloekardashian when do you spend time with your kids?”

Khloe then replied, “When they’re awake, baby doll.”

Hit Back: The Keeping Up The Kardashians star joked she sees her two kids ‘when awake’ in response to troll

Standing out: In recent days, Khloe has taken to social media to share a slew of glamorous snaps from Beyonce’s birthday, which she attended with her famous sister Kim

Khloe is already mother to daughter True, four, and last month she welcomed her son via surrogate with her on/off beau Tristan.

The star and the professional basketball player began seeing each other in 2016.

Khloe was previously married to Lamar Odom, although they split in 2013 and divorced three years later.

She was later romantically linked with figures such as James Harden and French Montana, before settling in with Thompson, 31, and welcoming True into their family in 2018.

Doting: Khloe is a proud mother to daughter True, four, and last month welcomed her second child, a son, via surrogate

However, the athlete became the subject of controversy when it was revealed that he had been unfaithful to his partner.

The two remained estranged until 2020, when they went into quarantine together at the start of the global pandemic.

After spending much of their time together, the couple has rekindled their former romance.

Kardashian and Thompson split for the second time last June as more reports of the latter’s infidelity were revealed to the public.

It was later revealed that the two were planning to welcome another child into their lives last July.

At the time, this was confirmed by People that the couple’s baby would be delivered via a surrogate mother.

A representative of the pair added that “Khloe the extraordinary surrogate is incredibly grateful for such a beautiful blessing.”

The couple went on to reveal that their baby boy was born last month.

Kardashian spoke about motherhood during a recent interview with Ellewhere she shared that she had fallen in love with parenthood over the years.

The reality TV personality stated, “I know it’s cliche, but I love everything, even the hard parts.”

She added that “it’s an honor and a gift to turn little people into really incredible big people.”