Khloe Kardashian highlights her figure in a black unitard at 818 Tequila party in Malibu

She opted for an all-white ensemble the night before at an investor meeting for her sister Kendall’s 818 Tequila label.

But Khloé Kardashian, 38, changed things up on Thursday when she opted for an all-black bodysuit for a branded party honoring the ghost thrown at the exclusive Soho House in Malibu, California.

She managed to beat the evening chill in the coastal city by covering herself with a stylish gray jacket.

Khloé’s tall unitard reached to her ankles, showing off her slender legs and tight midriff.

The suit was low-cut and the reality star wore it braless.

She spiced up the minimalist look with a set of shiny black open-toe heels and dark translucent plastic straps.

On top of her suit, Khloé draped a thick light gray denim jacket covered in criss-cross black stripes.

She carried a light green handbag under the coat and added some sparkle to her dark ensemble with several jeweled necklaces and large diamond earrings.

Despite it being nighttime, she wore angular black sunglasses as she walked to a waiting car.

Khloé completed her striking look by styling her honey blonde hair in a tight bun.

She left the party in the company of her mother Kris Jenner and her boyfriend Corey Gamble.

Kris looked stylish in a long white overcoat and a matching top, while her boyfriend wore a gray-blue tie-dyed Louis Vuitton coat and a matching t-shirt underneath in a similar color and design.

He wore round-frame sunglasses and wore several chains around his neck to give Khloé a run for her money.

The Revenge Body star was joined at the party by her sister Kim Kardashian, along with Kendall Jenner, who was the star of the hour thanks to her 818 Tequila.

Kendall’s close friends Justin and Hailey Bieber were also spotted arriving at the festivities.

Earlier in the day, Kendall announced she was “so excited to introduce Eight Reserve by 818. Our new Añejo Reserve lands on September 19′.

She described it as ‘An incredible blend of Añejos aged up to 8 years in French and American oak barrels’ and noted that it would be available from September.

Kendall added that the product will initially be rolled out in New York, California, Illinois, Florida, Nevada and Texas.

Her siblings eagerly flocked to the comment section to express their excitement.

“Can’t wait to try it,” Kylie gushed as sister Kourtney Kardashian dropped some emojis with different hearts around his head.