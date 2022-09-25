Khloe Kardashian has ‘overwhelming emotions’ as she thanks fans for their ‘love and sweetness’

After the second season premiere of Hulu’s The Kardashians — which showcased the aftermath of ex-boyfriend Tristan Thompson’s paternity scandal — Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to share her thoughts.

The Good American founder, 38, wrote to her 30.3 million followers on Friday that she felt “overwhelmed.”

‘I love you! I am so consumed with overwhelming emotions reading your tweets and commentary about the premiere episode,” she tweeted.

She continued, adding: “I have to be honest I was afraid to go online, but friends and family kept telling me how loving and kind everyone was. I decided to take a look myself..’

The hour-long episode showed Kardashian in her struggle to come to terms with the shocking news that Thompson had fathered a child with mistress Maralee Nichols.

In another tweet, she explained: ‘As hesitant as I was to watch, I’m so thankful I did! I have never seen so much love, kindness and empathy on social media in a long time.”

Khloe expressed her gratitude by tweeting, “Thank you for being kind, supportive and loving. Thank you for being gentle and understanding.’

The episode showed how the entrepreneur welcomed her second child, a boy, via a surrogate mother.

Khloe and Tristan became parents to four-year-old True Thompson earlier in 2018, another pregnancy tainted by the basketball player’s infidelity.

On Thursday’s episode, the reality TV star was faced with a similar scenario as she tried Thompson’s flirty ways again.

During the show, she received unwavering support from mom Kris Jenner and sisters Kourtney and Kim Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Speaking directly to her supporters, the mother of two wrote: ‘Thank you for your love and kindness. I mean that with everything in me!’

She described the filming as “one of the hardest episodes I’ve ever made” and even acknowledged her critics.

“Thank you for taking the time to look, no matter what your feelings are for me,” the public figure said.

And she ended the thought by saying, “I appreciate and appreciate you all.”

Other than the gender of the baby, Khloe has not revealed any other details such as the child’s name.

On the drive home from the hospital, she jokingly called the little one “No Name Johnson.”

While there were many sad and tearful moments during the presentation, Khloe especially kept a brave face as she awaited the arrival of her son, who was born in August.

Fans also got a glimpse of an intimate baby shower hosted by mom Kris, who insisted she celebrate.

And Khloe insisted she had no idea about Tristan’s love child, saying in a confession about the timing, “It’s just so close, I wouldn’t want anyone to think I did this in retrospect.”

DailyMail.com first broke the news that Tristan was pregnant with the fitness model, who gave birth to a son last December.

“Why would I want to have a baby with someone who is having a baby with someone else?” she replied.