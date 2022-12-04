Khloe Kardashian has legs for days in kinky new thigh-high Good American boots

<!–

Khloe Kardashian had legs for days in a sizzling new set of snaps she posted to her Instagram page Saturday while attending Art Basel Miami.

The 38-year-old modeled a kinky new set of thigh-high boots from Good American, the clothing line she co-founded with Emma Grede.

Good American started life as a jeans brand and Khloe paid homage to its origins in a flashy double-denim ensemble.

Khloe, whose dramatic weight loss in previous years inspired her reality show Revenge Body With Khloe Kardashian, proudly showed off her toned midriff.

She sported a luxurious full of dirty blonde hair that fell in silky smooth waves down her back as she posed back and forth for the camera.

She is currently attending the star-studded latest edition of the vibrant Art Basel Miami festival, which has drawn an impressive roster of celebrities.

Famous names ranging from Serena Williams and Leonardo DiCaprio to Diplo and Gabrielle Union made their presence felt.

Among the most prominent names to attend the arts festival were Khloe and her superstar sisters Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner.

Before heading off to Saturday night’s festivities, Khloe swung by her Insta Stories to treat her more than 280 million followers to a glimpse of her looks.

She offered a generous helping of cleavage in a tight, low-cut black top, tucked into fashionably frayed metallic gray cargo jeans.

The busty bombshell added a touch of glitter to the outfit with flowy earrings and a necklace that spelled out her nickname ‘Koko’.

Khloe became a mother of two over the summer when she and her ex Tristan Thompson welcomed a baby boy through surrogacy.

Tristan, who was serially unfaithful to Khloe during their turbulent on-off romance, also shares a four-year-old daughter with her named True.

Less than 48 hours before True was born, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed Tristan’s alleged flirtation with strip club bartender Lani Blair in New York City.

Khloe and Tristan’s first breakup came the following year after he shared a kiss at a party with Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods.

They reunited during the coronavirus lockdowns only to break up again in 2021 – but by the time they did, their surrogate mother was already pregnant with their new baby boy.

DailyMail.com exclusively revealed last year that while Tristan was still with Khloe, he fathered another child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols.

Khloe first got involved with Tristan when his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was still pregnant with his oldest son Prince, five.

While Jordan claimed she was still with Tristan when he started dating Khloe, the reality star has maintained that she thought he was single at the time.