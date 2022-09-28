Khloe Kardashian has a new twin! The star, 38, matches Kim Kardashian’s daughter Chicago

Khloe Kardashian is twinning with cousin Chicago West, daughter of Kim Kardashian.

The reality star shared a photo of the two on Instagram on Wednesday. The mother of two, 38, rocked a diamond catsuit paired with black boots. She simply captioned her post: “Chicago West.”

Not seen were Khloe’s children True, four years old, and her newborn son.

Kim Kardashian’s daughter looked adorable in a mini catsuit and boots.

The pair completed their outfits with sunglasses, while Khloe put a cross necklace around her neck.

Chicago may have a knack for beauty just like the rest of her famous family.

On Monday, the Kardashians star shared a video to her Instagram story in which her 4-year-old niece showed off her makeup skills with the Good American founder as her model.

“Chicago chose this filter,” Khloe wrote at the beginning of the video, where she had a face paint filter that put a smiley sun on her forehead and pink scribbles on her cheeks.

“She’s currently directing my glam and filters,” the proud aunt wrote when the video showed Chicago filling in Khloe’s lip with a lip pencil.

Chicago has a close relationship with Khloe’s daughter True and with Kylie Jenner’s daughter, Stormi, and all the girls are the same age.

Kim Kardashian — who shares daughters Chicago and North (9), as well as sons Psalm (3) and Saint (6) with ex — recently opened up about the fun of seven cousins ​​at one school.

‘I carpool every day, that’s my thing. All my sisters do that, so we see each other at school,” Kim said.

The Kardashians star added: ‘It’s so much fun. And they’re so close, so it’s so much fun.”