Khloe Kardashian flaunts her rock hard abs in a denim bikini modeling her Good American brand

Khloé Kardashian showed off her summer body in a short clip and photo she shared on her Instagram earlier Tuesday.

The mother of one, 38, wore a bikini made of denim-like material from her clothing line, Good American.

The busy TV personality co-founded the brand with businesswoman Emma Grede in 2016, earning around $1 million in sales on its first day, notably.

The reality star showed off her fit physique and toned abs in the stylish two-piece denim swimsuit.

The bikini top has a fashionable crew neckline with thin adjustable straps and costs $70, according to the Good American website. The matching bottoms have contrast stitching and cost a little less at $55.

The beauty could be seen flaunting some poses while shooting a short video and snapping some photos.

Khloé had parted her hair in the middle and put it in a bun to keep loose strands from falling on her face.

Her makeup was elegant and simple for a quick and impromptu photoshoot in what looks like a possible makeup room.

A portrait of Marilyn Monroe hung in the background as she held a phone in her hand and filmed through the reflection of a Hollywood-style mirror with light bulbs.

The beauty added a short caption to her post, typing “Denim Swim @goodamerican.”

Busy mom: The reality star shares four-year-old daughter, True Thompson, with NBA star, Tristan Thompson

When she discussed why she wanted to launch her own clothing line with RushKhloé spoke about the meaning behind the brand.

“At its core, the desire is to make fashion as inclusive as possible and for women to feel empowered and represented,” she stated.

‘Clothes should be fun. We have to dress up. And if you want to act that day and be someone else or try something new, it’s nothing permanent,” The Kardashians star added.

Khloé also explained that denim is one of her favorite pieces of clothing to wear. ‘I like denim. I feel sexier when I’m in something bodycon and plain, something that’s really good and form-fitting.”

Family comes first: Despite her busy schedule, Khloé puts her family and her daughter’s education at number one

Different options: Khloé will often wear swimwear or other outfits to show her brand to her fans and followers

Khloé is certainly often on the go with her company and also appears in the Hulu series, The Kardashians. Season two will air on the streaming site on September 22.

However, during an interview with Variety earlier this year, the socialite explained how she and her sisters put their children and family first in their lives.

‘We really are hands-on mothers. We are very present and active with our children. Family comes first,’ she said.

‘It’s just who we are. It’s what makes us happy. It’s what we work hard for so that we can give them certain luxuries and certain certainties. It literally makes life worth living, having children.’

Hollywood idol: Khloé recently shared an earlier story with another Marilyn Monroe photo in the background

Adorable: Khloé was pictured with her daughter True, an adorable photo of a mother-daughter relaxing on a plane ride