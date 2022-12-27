Khloe Kardashian flaunts her fit physique while enjoying a workout at the gym

Khloe Kardashian took her fans on a quick morning workout, which she considers her ‘therapy’, by sharing a variety of clips and photos on her Instagram stories on Tuesday.

The 38-year-old Good American founder kept her look simplistic for the gym session and rocked a fitted crop top and skintight black leggings.

The mother-of-two recently posted several cryptic quotes early Monday as she reflected on the difficulties she faced during 2022 with the new year just around the corner.

The Kardashians star donned a white crop top which she paired with skinny black leggings as she enjoyed a productive workout session.

The businesswoman accessorized her ensemble with a dainty necklace featuring a diamond cross pendant along with a moonstone-inspired necklace.

Khloe’s hair was pulled back into a tight, sleek bun to keep any stray strands from falling over her face.

The TV personality opted for minimal makeup and added a coat of black mascara, a light pink blush on her cheekbones, along with nude matte lipstick for a finishing touch.

In one of the snaps she shared, Khloe could be seen taking a selfie while slightly pursed her lips towards the camera.

Along with a selfie, Khloe also shared a video of herself working out on a staircase by filming herself through a mirror in the gym.

The star could be seen holding her phone while recording, and she humorously flashed a peace sign towards the end of the short reel.

The beauty was surrounded by an array of workout equipment for her to choose from, and a large screen TV could be seen positioned out front to entertain the star while she worked out.

She also gave her 285 million fans and followers a closer look while using the machine and showed off her sleek white Nike sneakers that were secured with laces.

Another snapshot the businesswoman uploaded showed a rhinestone-covered silver water bottle that Khloe had brought with her to stay hydrated. The side of the glamorous bottle was made up of various motivational quotes, such as “You did it” and “Don’t give up.”

Before uploading moments from her training session, the beauty previously shared numerous cryptic quotes as she reflected on 2022 with the end of the year.

Notably, Khloe welcomed her second child this year, a son, via surrogacy, with her ex, Tristan Thompson in July.

The two split shortly after the embryo transplant took place in November of last year, when Tristan confirmed that he had fathered another child with Maralee Nichols when he was in a relationship with Khloe.

The NBA star and Khloe had broken up in the past due to their other reported infidelities, such as the professional basketball player allegedly having an affair when the reality star was pregnant with their first child.

Along with their son, whose full name has yet to be revealed, the stars also share a daughter, 4-year-old True Thompson.

One of the quotes he shared read: “This year I met the most broken version of me, but also the strongest.”

The reality star also uploaded, ‘Baby, may the tears you cried in 2022 water the seeds you’re planning in 2023,’ expressing some emotional moments she had endured.

Khloe recently opened up about trying to ‘un-love’ Tristan during an interview on The Kelly Clarkson Show in October. “It’s not that easy,” she admitted on the show.

The TV personality went on to say: “Any little thing, I would share my life with him, and I would learn to reprogram myself, although if someone did something wrong to me, it doesn’t just mean I’m like, there’s a wall and I’ve built it.

“I know this isn’t the right thing for me, and I need to slowly heal and move on, but it doesn’t happen overnight.”

