Khloe Kardashian FINALLY shares the first look of her baby with Tristan Thompson with their daughter

Khloé Kardashian showed off her stunning physique in glamorous Christmas snaps with her two children by her side on Monday.

The 38-year-old businesswoman put on a leggy display in a red satin dress with a thigh-high slit and captioned the post, “❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️.”

The beauty wore her hair in a sleek bun with her bangs swept to the side.

Long-legged mom: Khloé Kardashian, 38, showed off her impressive legs in Christmas photos with her six-month-old son and four-year-old daughter, True on Monday

The reality star and jean mogul paired clear heels with beaded detailing around the ankles and a sparkling diamond necklace to complete the luxe holiday look.

Her daughter True, now four, matched her mom in a red dress and a bow in her curly hair as she kept it cozy with slippers on her tiny feet.

Giving fans their first look at the side of their new son’s face, the happy trio posed in front of a massive silver and gold Christmas tree.

The name of Khloé’s son with ex Tristan Thompson, 31, has yet to be revealed and the image of the boy looking up at his mother in a black jumpsuit and black socks is the first time his face has been partially shown.

Kardashian’s baby was born in July of this year while she was filming the second season of her family’s hit Hulu show, The Kardashians; during which Khloe was shocked to learn that her baby daddy, Tristan, was also fathering a child with another woman.

Despite Thompson’s multiple cheating indiscretions, he and Khloe appear to be co-parents like champs.

On Saturday night, the mother-daughter duo attended the Kardashian Christmas Eve party at Kourtney Kardashian’s home in Calabasas, California, where Kim Kardashian’s daughter North sang with 47-year-old Australian singer Sia. , in a life-size frame as she is a long-time friend of the family.

An amazing Christmas: The mother-daughter duo attended the Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party at Kourtney’s house on Saturday

Happy Holidays: Kim Kardashian’s daughter North was spotted singing with Sia at the Kardashian’s Christmas Eve party on Saturday night in the family’s hometown of Calabasas, California.

The duo wore elaborate costumes at the lavish party, as Sia wore an ethereal white dress while North wore a silver top and pants. They both held microphones as they sang together at the famous family’s Christmas reunion. The frame in which the couple stood was flanked by huge gift boxes and tall Christmas trees.

Khloe captioned the photo of the couple, “We love you @Siamusic.”

The detailed decorations for the Christmas Eve party were featured prominently on the family’s social media accounts, showcasing the extravagant setting of the annual party.

Kourtney’s house was decorated in Christmas opulence.

The entrance to the house was flanked by towering red trees and red lights.

Another angle of the opulent abode showed red curtains and a fireplace in the distance.

Several gingerbread houses were seen on a table full of Christmas sweets and decorations.

Khloe stunned in her red dress and shared Instagram stories of her experience.