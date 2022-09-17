Khloe Kardashian fans are treated to the first snippet of her newborn son

She welcomed her second child with ex Tristan Thompson in August.

And Khloe Kardashian fans were treated to the baby’s first clip on Friday when her observant followers heard his cry in the background of an Instagram video.

The clip shows the reality TV star, 38, unwrapping a gift from her mother Kris Jenner before her son starts crying outside of the shot.

Fans quickly picked up on the sound with the re-sharing of the clip and tagging: “Khloe’s baby boy in the background” alongside a heart emoji.

To the comment section went a follower who wrote: ‘We hear him….. can we see him?’

Khloe and Tristan, who also share a daughter, True, four, have yet to reveal the name of their newest addition.

Last week, when she first spoke about her baby boy, the reality star gushed that she loves “everything, even the hard parts” of parenting.

‘[My kids] challenge me as a person, and it’s an honor and a gift to turn little people into really incredible big people, she told Elle in a new conversation.

She continued: ‘We need to take those roles seriously, especially in the current age with how much accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to at such a young age. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.’

Kardashian and her ex, who split earlier this year after fathering a son with another woman during their relationship, welcomed their newborn baby earlier this month via a surrogate mother.

“Khloé is over the moon. Getting a sibling for True was such a journey.” a source recently told People. “She is very excited to be a mother again. She really wanted a boy.’

That insider also shared that the Good American co-founder is in no rush to pick a name for her new baby.

Khloe hasn’t shared a name yet. She takes her time with the name,” the source continued, adding, “She wants it to be just right.”

News broke that the on-and-off couple were expecting a son together on July 13, about seven months after their last breakup.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” a representative previously told People.

“Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”