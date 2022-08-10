Khloe Kardashian dazzles in a romping LBD and chic shades at a recent girls’ night out

Khloe Kardashian popped in on Instagram on Tuesday night to share photos from her previous night out.

The Good American founder, 38, had stepped out in a little black dress to support friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in launching a jewelry collection.

It comes just days after Khloe became a mother of two after a surrogate gave birth to her and ex Tristan Thompson’s son.

Looking back: Khloe Kardashian popped in on Instagram on Tuesday night to share photos from her last night out; left is Olivia Pierson and right is Natalie Halcro

Khloe looked as smart as ever in the mini dress, which had ruffles down the center and hugged her sculpted curves.

It had long sleeves and a turtleneck collar, which kept her top half covered while balancing it with a leggy display.

Kardashian brought glamor to the outfit as she rocked a pair of shiny black rectangular sunglasses.

She accentuated the sexy look with a pair of sleek black Christian Louboutin ankle boots with a stiletto heel.

Fierce: Kardashian brought glamor to the outfit while rocking shiny black rectangular sunglasses

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum has styled her blonde hair in a pristine updo, complete with a tightly twisted bun.

She left long and thick pieces in the front so they could frame her face as they fell into a gentle wave.

Her makeup was applied flawlessly, giving the new mom a fresh glow with a matte finish.

Khloe’s dark eyebrows were expertly arched and her cheeks and lips were covered in a similar brownish-pink shade.

Chic: The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum styled her blonde hair in a pristine updo, complete with a tightly twisted bun

Beauty: Her makeup was applied flawlessly, giving the new mom a fresh glow with a matte finish

The celebration took place at the trendy, modern Japanese eatery Nobu Malibu and she was joined by best friend Malika Haqq.

The Hulu personality wrote in a caption, “So proud and excited for you ladies!!” directing the comment to Olivia and Natalie.

She continued: ‘This collection is so good!! Nat & LIV 8 other reasons chrome collection.’

The ladies lined up on either side of her in the first outtake of the carousel, each modeling metallic silver outfits.

Also featured at the event were Dexter Darden of films such as Maze Runner, Andre Drummond NBA all star, Mike Boornzaian of The Winning Time on HBO and Sophia Pierson.

Good Friend: The 38-year-old Good American founder stepped out in a little black dress to support friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro in launching a jewelry collection

News broke last month that the on-and-off couple were expecting a son together, about seven months after their last breakup.

They are already parents to four-year-old daughter True Thompson.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” a representative told People.

“Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We would like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family,” the statement continued.

Khloe and the NBA star have had a roller coaster relationship, with Tristan being exposed to multiple cheating scandals.

Former threesome: Before the addition of their newborn son, Khloe and Tristan were parents to four-year-old daughter True Thompson

Thompson has two other children – a five-year-old son named Prince with Jordan Craig and an eight-month-old son, Theo, with Maralee Nichols.

About the newborn boy, a source told People that Kardashian hasn’t been named yet.

Khloe hasn’t shared a name yet. She takes her time with the name. She wants it to be just right,” the insider said.

It was added that ‘Khloe is over the moon. Getting a sibling for True was such a journey. She is very happy to be a mother again. She really wanted a boy.’