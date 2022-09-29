Khloe Kardashian claims on The Kardashians that Tristan Thompson PROPOSED

After finally opening up about her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian revealed on the second episode of The Kardashians that she actually proposed to him at one point.

While it’s unclear when he actually proposed to her, in connection with the cheating scandal that broke in December 2021 via an exclusive DailyMail.com report, Khloe, 38, revealed that she popped the question at some point. , but she rejected it.

Khloe was visiting her older sister Kim Kardashian’s home in Calabasas when she revealed the bombshell.

Proposed: After finally opening up about her ex Tristan Thompson’s cheating scandal, Khloe Kardashian revealed on the second episode of The Kardashians that she actually proposed to him at one point

Rejected: While it’s unclear when he actually proposed to her, in connection with the cheating scandal that broke in December 2021 via an exclusive DailyMail.com report, Khloe, 38, revealed she popped the question in some time, but she rejected him.

Kim brought up the proposal in a rather nonchalant manner while talking to Khloe, saying, “I mean, the fact that he proposed and you never told us.”

The admission of the proposal even surprised one of the show’s producers, who asked Khloe about it in a confession and she confirmed that he proposed to her.

Kim added that she met Tristan and asked him about the proposal and he said he did, ‘months ago’ and asked, ‘Didn’t he tell you guys?’

Proposal: Kim brought up the proposal in a rather nonchalant way while talking to Khloe, saying, “I mean, the fact that he proposed and you never told us.”

Kim adds in confession, “I’ll never forget Tristan called me and was going to propose on Valentine’s Day, which was like a year since they had any drama, so this was like the last Valentine’s Day.”

“And then I called him the next day and I was like, ‘Hey, I never heard from Khloe. Oh my gosh, did you set your mind to it?’ And he was like, ‘Oh yeah, I did it in December.’ Oh gosh He didn’t tell us.

Khloe tells Kim, “I said I need to make sure this is a totally different relationship because I want to say I’m proud to be committed to someone.”

Never forget: Kim adds in confession, “I’ll never forget that Tristan called me and was going to propose on Valentine’s Day, which was like a year since they had drama, so this was like the last Valentine’s Day “.

“That’s why I said, ‘I’m not comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,'” Khloe explained.

‘And as sure as it was probably painful for him to hear, it was the truth. I will never accept anything and give someone false hope, and that’s what I told her,” Khloe tells Kim.

Kim adds in confession: ‘Ugh, I don’t know. If someone asks me, I just have to say yes. I would feel so bad.

Explained: “That’s why I said, ‘I don’t feel comfortable accepting this right now because I’m not excited to tell my family,'” Khloe explained.

Kim adds that she knows it’s “super exhausting” and she’s sorry and doesn’t deserve it because she’s “the best person.”

“I tell everyone, ‘If you think I’m neat, Khloe is 10 times neater.'” You think I work out hard, Khloe works out 10 times harder,” Kim says, which brings a smile to Khloe’s face.

“You’re like a better person than anyone I know,” Kim says, as the sisters hug while Khloe says that was the best thing she ever said to her before she started tickling Kim, who jokes that she “feels turns violent.” when she tickles him.