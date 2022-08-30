Khloe Kardashian breaks silence about her and ex Tristan Thompson’s infant son for the first time

Khloe Kardashian first opened up as a mother of two, less than a month after she confirmed the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson.

While she first spoke about her baby boy, the reality star, 38, gushed that she loves “everything, even the hard parts” of parenting.

‘[My kids] challenge me as a person, and it’s an honor and a gift to turn little people into really incredible big people, she told Elle in a new conversation.

Grateful: Khloe Kardashian first opened up as a mother of two, less than a month after she confirmed the birth of her second child with Tristan Thompson

She continued: ‘We need to take those roles seriously, especially in the current age with how much accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to at such a young age. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much.’

Kardashian and her ex, who split earlier this year after fathering a son with another woman during their relationship, welcomed their newborn baby earlier this month via a surrogate mother.

“Khloé is over the moon. Getting a sibling for True was such a journey.” a source recently told People. “She is very excited to be a mother again. She really wanted a boy.’

Proud mom: While she first spoke about her baby boy, the reality star, 38, gushed that she loves ‘everything, even the hard parts’ of parenting

‘[My kids] challenge me as a person, and it’s an honor and a gift to be able to shape little people into truly incredible big people, she told Elle in a new interview

That insider also shared that the Good American co-founder is in no rush to pick a name for her new baby.

Khloe hasn’t shared a name yet. She takes her time with the name,” the source continued, adding, “She wants it to be just right.”

News broke that the on-and-off couple were expecting a son together on July 13, about seven months after their last breakup.

She continued: ‘We need to take those roles seriously, especially in the current age with how much accessibility children have and the information they are exposed to at such a young age. It’s super scary, but I take my job very seriously. I love it so much’ (seen in 2021)

They are already parents to four-year-old daughter True Thompson.

“My happy sweet girl,” the proud mum, 38, gushed in the caption of her latest Instagram post in which the little girl flashed her infectious smile.

“We can confirm that True will have a sibling conceived in November,” a representative previously told People. “Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so Khloe can focus on her family.”

“Khloé is over the moon. Getting a sibling for True was such a journey.” a source recently told People. “She is very excited to be a mother again. She really wanted a boy

The exes have been in a roller coaster relationship since they first started dating in 2016.

In September 2017, rumors started circulating that the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star was pregnant with her first child. The NBA player, who was with the Cleveland Cavaliers at the time, was already a father to son Prince, whose mother, Jordan Craig, was pregnant when he began dating the reality star.

Just before Kardashian gave birth to True in April 2018, it was revealed that Thompson had cheated on her multiple times, but somehow they managed to stick together.

Father of four: The NBA player, who played for the Indiana Pacers in 2021, is co-parents of his daughter who he shares with ex-partner; he can be seen with True in June 2021

Proud Dad: Thompson also has a five-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig and an eight-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols; Thompson will be in the picture with his son in June 2021

They finally broke up in February 2019 when it was revealed that he had cheated on Kylie Jenner’s former best friend Jordyn Woods.

Still, they found their way back to each other the following year, in part by spending a lot of time together during the COVID-19 quarantine.

They broke up again in June 2021 before reuniting, and then Kardashian ended the romance for seemingly the last time last January.

Thompson is also the father of son Theo, eight months, who he shares with Maralee Nichols.