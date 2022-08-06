Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson welcome second child and first boy via surrogate

Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson have welcomed their second child and first son together via surrogate.

The former couple, whose on-again, off-again relationship has been repeatedly scarred by claims of his infidelity, are already the proud parents of a daughter named True, four.

A rep for Khloe told: Page six this Friday that she is “incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing.”

The rep continued in a statement: “We want to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.”

Khloe and Tristan have not rekindled their romance following the arrival of their new baby, a source revealed to Page Six.

Their five-year on-off relationship imploded in December 2021 when DailyMail.com exclusively revealed that the NBA star had fathered a child with personal trainer Maralee Nichols while still involved with Khloe.

By the time Maralee and Tristan’s son Theo was born in December, Khloe and Tristan’s surrogate mother was already pregnant with their new baby.

A source recently told Us Weekly that Tristan has “tried countless times to win Khloe back,” but that she’s “romanticly done with him for good.”

The exes occasionally dated between 2016 and 2021, despite the relationship being ravaged by the sportsman’s serial infidelity.

Less than 48 hours before True was born, DailyMail.com exclusively ran the news about Tristan’s alleged affair with New York City strip club bartender Lani Blair.

They then stayed together, but broke up in February 2019 after Tristan shared a kiss at a party with then-best friend of Khloe’s sister Kylie Jenner, Jordyn Woods.

When the coronavirus lockdowns hit, Tristan and Khloe moved in together so they could both be with True — and also ended up rekindling their romance.

Reports of their latest split began circulating in June 2021 when Tristan found himself denying a whirlwind of deception rumours.

Last year, it was revealed that he had fathered a child with another woman while still in a romantic relationship with Khloe.

DailyMail.com exclusively obtained court documents in late 2021 alleging that Tristan had a baby by a woman named Maralee Nichols.

Maralee gave birth on December 1, and released a statement a few weeks later, along with the first public photos of her son.

Tristan took to his Instagram in early January and first confessed that he was the father of Maralee’s baby, after confirming it through a paternity test.

Khloe unleashed a furious rant against her ex in the final of The Kardashians, which aired in June, after learning that not only had he cheated on her again, but that he had fathered a secret child with another woman.

She made the shocking discovery about Tristan when her sister Kim Kardashian, 41, read a story on DailyMail.com, which exclusively revealed the news that the former NBA player had admitted to fathering a child in court papers.

The latest episode of the reality show saw an emotional Khloe burst into tears as she scolded Tristan for “humiliating” her over another public scandal.

“I called him and was like, what have you got to say? It was more like yelling on my side, but he talked and tried to argue his case. There’s not much to talk about in my opinion,” Khloe said later in the episode.

“It’s a joke, it’s dirty, it’s a joke, it’s embarrassing, it’s disgusting, we’re all over it. I’m like, I didn’t buy tickets to this damn circus, but somehow I watch all these clowns perform for me,” Khloe added.

“I want my money back, back to sender, I don’t want to be on this show. Somehow the clowns keep coming back in this fucking clown car and no matter what he says, nothing’s going to give me the answers I’m looking for, the closing.”

Khloe first became involved with Tristan when his ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig was pregnant with his eldest son Prince, five.

Although Jordan claimed she was still with Tristan when he started dating Khloe, the reality star has maintained that she thought he was single at the time.