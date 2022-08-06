Khloe Kardashian and her mystery private equity investor split before the birth of her second child

Khloe Kardashian and her investor friend, whose name has not been revealed, broke up via a surrogate shortly before the birth of the reality star’s second child.

The mother of two, 38, and the businessman began dating earlier in June, reported We weekly. However, after just two months since she was rumored to be dating again, the couple chose to go their separate ways.

It was revealed on Friday that the TV personality had just welcomed her second baby, a boy, via a surrogate mother, who she shares with her ex and NBA star, Tristan Thompson.

Split: Khloe Kardashian, 38, and her mysterious private equity investor split just weeks before welcoming her second child via surrogate; pictured in 2020

A source close to the beauty attached to Us Weekly that Khloe doesn’t see the businessman anymore.

“Khloe and the private equity investor broke up,” the insider revealed after the birth of her son. “They broke up a few weeks ago, things just got out of hand between them.”

As the couple was in the early stages of their blissful relationship following her breakup with Tristan, another source told the entertainment tabloid: “Khloe has moved on and is happy in her new relationship, which is still in its early stages.”

The insider added that her former beau was “jealous” about the news that she had met someone new.

New focus: With the split from her businessman beau, the reality star can focus on raising her two children

“Tristan Thompson would love nothing more than to be back with Khloe, so of course there’s jealousy there,” the source added.

The two started dating in 2016 and welcomed their daughter True two years later in 2018.

Their relationship hit a few rocky spots, with cheating scandals associated with the professional basketball player. They broke up after he was caught kissing Kylie Jenner’s then-best friend Jordyn Woods at a party, but got back together amid the pandemic.

In December 2021, DailyMail.com confirmed that Tristan had another child with his personal trainer, Maralee Nichols, while he was still in a serious relationship with Khloe. Their relationship ended again shortly after.

Former relationship: The beauty and NBA star dated on and off since 2016, but the relationship came to a halt in 2021 after he fathered a child with his personal trainer while still with Khloe; Photo taken together in 2018 before their daughter True was born

Mother-daughter: Khloe was pictured on a plane next to her four-year-old daughter, True Thompson

Despite her recent divorce from the businessman, Khloe now has time to focus solely on raising her two children.

“Khloe is focused on her children and is very happy now,” a source close to the star told me Us Weekly.

A representative also spoke to Page six after the birth of the baby boy. “Khloe is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We want to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family.

The publication confirmed that Khloe and Tristan are not back together but will continue to co-parent.

Family time: Despite her sudden breakup, a source revealed she’s excited and excited to be a mother of two

Still only co-parents: Although Khloe and Tristan are both parents to their son who was born via a surrogate mother, the two are not in a relationship

According to Us Weeklywhen news broke that the two exes were expecting another child in July last month, a source stated that Khloe is done with Tristan on a romantic level.

“Tristan went on to find a surrogate all while cheating on Khloe and that’s unforgivable for her.”

“There’s no place in her mind that Tristan wants to take back, she’s really romantically done with him this time,” the insider added.

The successful entrepreneur seems overjoyed to welcome a baby boy and hasn’t named her son yet.

Moving on: A source confirmed the reality star has no plans to get back together with Tristan after his cheating