Khloe Kardashian, 38, shows off the ‘roses and a mug’ she was gifted by daughter True, four

Khloe Kardashian showed off the sweet gifts she received from her daughter True in a snapshot shared on her Instagram story on Saturday.

The 38-year-old reality star received a bouquet of pink roses and a custom coffee mug made by her eldest child of four, with ‘I love my mommy’ engraved on it.

The entrepreneur also added a graphic text to her post that read, “Roses and a mug from my little angel girl.”

Kardashian shares True, as well as a newborn son, with her ex-partner and serial impostor Tristan Thompson.

The former couple first met in 2016 and started seeing each other that same year.

The reality TV personality was previously married to Lamar Odom, although their marriage came to an end in 2016.

She was also briefly linked to rapper French Montana, and the two went their separate ways in 2014.

Kardashian later started seeing Thompson, and they confirmed they were dating in October 2016.

It was later revealed that she was expecting her first child in September.

However, the professional basketball player subsequently became the target of criticism after being seen in the company of multiple women on several outings.

The reality TV personality gave birth to True in April 2018.

Kardashian and Thompson stayed together for several months before breaking up in February 2019.

It was later revealed that the 31-year-old athlete kissed Kylie Jenner’s former boyfriend Jordyn Woods at a party that took place at his home in 2019.

However, the former couple began living together during the early stages of the pandemic and reconciled in 2020.

The basketball player was subsequently named in a paternity case obtained exclusively by DailyMail.com last December.

Although he initially denied being the father of fitness instructor Maralee Nichols’ newborn son Theo, he was forced to confirm the news after a paternity test.

Included in his paternity bombshell, which was revealed in a statement shared on Instagram, Thompson publicly apologized to Kardashian for his infidelity.

Last July, it was announced that the still-divorced couple was expecting their second child via a surrogate mother. The duo’s still unnamed son was born in August.

During the current season of Hulu’s The Kardashians, it was revealed that Thompson learned of Nichols’ pregnancy as early as July 2021, but chose to withhold the news from Kardashian.

Despite knowing he had a child along the way, he continued to encourage Kardashian to continue their surrogacy journey.

The former couple officially went ahead with the embryo transfer in late November, just days before DailyMail.com revealed the paternity scandal.