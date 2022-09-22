Khayri McLean named as Huddersfield stabbing victim

A 15-year-old schoolboy who was murdered after being pinned down and stabbed repeatedly has been named as Khayri McLean.

Tragic Khayri was killed trying to make his way home from North Huddersfield Trust School at 3pm yesterday.

Emergency services rushed to the area and the boy was flown to Leeds General Infirmary but was sadly pronounced dead shortly after.

Good Morning Britain reported how the young victim’s mother had arrived at the scene this morning and was “overwhelmed with emotion”.

A spokesman for the West Yorkshire Police said a 16-year-old boy had been arrested, adding: ‘The boy was arrested at an address in Huddersfield shortly before 5am this morning in connection with the Woodhouse Hill incident, Fartown, yesterday afternoon.

“He remains in custody and the investigation is led by detectives from the West Yorkshire Police Homicide and Major Inquiry Team.”

Khayri’s identity was confirmed by the West Yorkshire coroner.

The teen was attacked at 3 p.m. yesterday in Woodhouse Hill and was a student of NHTS.

There was only one lone bunch of flowers on the spot and a note that read: ‘May you fly with the angels. REST IN PEACE.

Tragic Khayri McLean was killed at 3pm yesterday as he tried to make his way home from North Huddersfield Trust School.

Tragic Khayri smiles happily with his mother in a heartbreaking photo posted on social media Wednesday before his death

Khayri is hugged by his mother in an older photo, together at a table outside a cafe, presumably in Huddersfield

A police officer stands guard at the scene where a boy was stabbed yesterday in Fartown, an area of ​​Huddersfield, West York.

“Sorry for your loss Marcia. I like Ali Montano.’

West Yorkshire Police have described the murder as an ‘absolutely senseless loss of a young life’ and have stepped up patrols in the area tonight.

Headteacher Andrew Fell said in a statement: ‘It is with great sadness that I have to tell you that after an incident on Woodhouse Hill Road yesterday, one of our students was tragically killed.

The student was taken to hospital by ambulance after the incident, but despite the greatest efforts, the medical staff were unable to save their lives.

“This is truly shocking news for our students, your children and our staff. We will provide specialized support to anyone in our community who believes they could benefit from it.”

According to the statement, the school will not open until 10:30 am today and then only to students who need support.

Mr Fell said: ‘The West Yorkshire Police have launched an urgent investigation so it would be inappropriate to comment further at this time.

‘I advise everyone not to speculate about possible causes or perpetrators and let the police investigate. A statement has been released.

West Yorkshire police said they had arrested a 16-year-old boy this morning on suspicion of murder after the fatal attack

The scene in Fartown, a suburb of Huddersfield, West Yorks, was still cordoned off today as police continued the investigation

Police cordon and flower tribute at the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed

A floral tribute near the scene in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield, where a 15-year-old boy was stabbed to death yesterday

The unnamed teen was reportedly ‘pinned down’ in Woodhouse Hill, near the gates of the North Huddersfield Trust School, around 3pm yesterday. (Pictured: Huge police response near the scene of the incident)

“Our deepest condolences go out to the student’s family and friends, who, like us, must feel completely devastated. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community.”

The police Homicide and Major Inquiry Team (HMET) is investigating the incident and will remain on the scene tonight while forensics and specialists conduct house searches.

Police were called to the incident at 2:54 p.m., which took place in the Fartown area of ​​Huddersfield.

Afiya Mahmood, 39, who lives opposite the school, said: ‘I work from home and my husband sent me a message to say that someone had been stabbed outside the school. It must have happened about half an hour after the incident.

“I hadn’t heard anything, but I ran upstairs to see what was happening.

‘From the window I saw the boy and the paramedics working on the child. There was blood, but they have now washed it away.

‘There were a lot of care providers, about 15 or 20, or that’s what it felt like. Then they took him.

“It’s very overwhelming, disturbing. It’s shocking, he’s just a young boy, isn’t it.’

A PCSO stands at the scene of the stabbing in Fartown, in Huddersfield, yesterday afternoon after the stabbing took place

Yorkshire Air Ambulance had roads closed around the incident (pictured), as parents say they are very concerned

Billy Shankland attended the scene with his son, a 7th grade student at the school, to lay flowers by the cordon.

He said: ‘It’s terrible, I have a child in the same age group, I can’t imagine what the family is going through.

“He didn’t know the boy, but he has friends who do. It’s a shock.

“It’s very (disturbing) because we don’t know if it’s targeted or random – anything can happen to us. It is scary.’

Lucy Smith, who lives near the school, was there to leave a poem she wrote on the balustrade outside.

She said: ‘I think we are all in shock, I have two teenagers about the same age and everyone with a family must feel shocked and sad.

“It was very important to me to come here, when things like this happen, to do something that can help us feel better, when we all feel completely powerless in the face of violence and think of a family that has to break up today.” fall. .’

A father, 46, who has a son at school, told… Yorkshire Live: “It was a scary moment when I learned that there had been problems and a teacher answered my 14-year-old son’s phone. I understand that he may have witnessed what happened.

“The staff has asked me to come and pick him up. I heard it all came out of nowhere. This student has been grabbed, pinned to the ground and stabbed repeatedly.’

Yorkshire Air Ambulance had closed the roads surrounding the incident, while parents said they were very concerned.

Another father, whose daughter is in school, said ‘something needs to be done’ about the increase in crime in the area, adding: ‘My daughter just started there and got on the bus home. Boy in black hat and snood jumped on a student, stabbed him and ran away.

“She saw the scuffle, but not the knife or the blood. The bus had just stopped when it happened so blocked part of the incident – she seems fine but still processing I think. It’s only her third week or so at this new school.’

He added that the area “felt like a crime drama.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman said: ‘At 2:54pm this afternoon, police received a third party report that a teenager had been seriously injured in an attack in Woodhouse Hill, Huddersfield.

Photos taken earlier today show at least half a dozen police cars responding to the incident.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Superintendent Marc Bowes said: ‘Our investigation is still at a very early stage and we will conduct extensive investigations to establish the full circumstances surrounding this incident which led to the absolutely senseless loss of a young life.

“We recognize that an incident of this nature will cause understandable shock and concern to the community, and we are working closely with our colleagues in the Kirklees County who are increasing their presence in the area to reassure people and keep them informed. as our investigation progresses.

“We have already identified a number of witnesses to the incident ourselves, but would like to hear from anyone with information that can help with the investigation.”

Anyone with information is requested to contact HMET detectives at 101 or online at: https://www.westyorkshire.police.uk/101LiveChat citing crime reference 13220521713.