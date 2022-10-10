Khan meets Grealish and Guardiola at Man City training and looks in awe at Haaland

Amir Khan has continued his tour to meet some of the biggest names in football after retirement with a trip to Manchester City’s training ground.

The former unified world champion retired from boxing earlier this year after losing a much anticipated fight to Kell Brook, but he has clearly enjoyed his time out.

@amirkingkhan Khan had a great time after his retirement

@amirkingkhan Meeting some city stars

A star in the North West of England for a stellar career both in and out of the ring, Khan is a fan of his local side Bolton Wanderers but was understandably delighted to make the trip to Manchester.

The 35-year-old posted a series of photos on the Etihad Campus along with the caption: “Thank you @mancity for inviting me to your training ground. I had a great time meeting manager/players and watching them train.”

Khan took the classic fist pose photo along with the likes of Pep Guardiola, Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez, and he looked absolutely delighted to meet the reigning Premier League champions.

However, he kept a separate post on Instagram for City’s latest sensation, uploading a video of the moment he met Erling Haaland.

Haaland may have been aware of Khan during his years growing up in England when his father, Alf Inge, played for both Leeds and Manchester City, around the time the ex-boxer was racking up medals at the Olympics and becoming a household name in the UK.

And Khan looked delighted to meet the Premier League sensation, who towered over him when they were introduced in training.

@amirkingkhan The two shared a joke

Khan also uploaded a video meeting with Jack Grealish from England, who told him it was ‘good to meet him’.

The former light welterweight champion also recently visited Old Trafford for Manchester United’s 2-1 Premier League win over Liverpool, posing with the likes of Erik ten Hag and Harry Maguire, and even managed to hang out with Roy. Keane to smile.

He later went viral for a rather funny reason when his photo with manager legend Sir Alex Ferguson had a caption that was a direct copy and paste from Wikipedia.

The message read: “Nice to meet Sir Alex Ferguson at Manchester Old Trafford Stadium. He is best known for managing Manchester United from 1986 to 2013. He is widely regarded as one of the greatest football managers of all time.”

@amirkingkhan Khan’s caption caused a lot of laughter

@amirkingkhan But Ferguson was probably more annoyed about the belly-rubbing

It was soon pointed out where he got his information from but Khan cannot be criticized too much, with his real love Bolton appearing on Sky Sports’ coverage of their League Cup clash with Aston Villa earlier this season.

His post included the words: “Sky sports interview for my beloved team @officialbwfc, Bolton is in the blood”, with pictures alongside Kevin Nolan and Emile Heskey who both played for the Trotters.