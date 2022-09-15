Khamzat Chimaev’s botched weight-cut blamed on ‘there being no Muslims around him’ by Khabib

Khabib Nurmagomedov has attributed Khamzhat Chimaev’s unprofessionalism and lack of discipline in missing weight to a “lack of Muslims around him.”

Both Khabib and Chimaev are devout and the former UFC lightweight champion, who has now retired, believes his compatriot’s embarrassing misfortune on the scales in Las Vegas can be attributed to the people on his team.

Chimaev has been training with British star Darren Till as part of his group for months and they have even become known as the “Smesh Brothers” due to their close friendship.

Khamzat Chimaev battled Kevin Holland in a rearranged scrap that missed weight

Khabib Nurmagomedov Believes Chimaev Needs More Muslims Around Him

Whether Khabib’s comments were intended to be a specific dig at Till remains to be seen, but speaking at a charity event for Pakistan, he said, ‘If you’re a Muslim, you should have good people around you.

“Muslims who can say, ‘Hey, don’t do this.’ I recently saw the weigh-in of Khamzat Chimaev. I followed what happened to his weight and watched his team.

“There are no Muslims around him and this is very bad. Because if you’re Muslim, you need good, strong people around you who say ‘come back, do this’.

Nurmagomedov added: ‘When you get famous and rich, when you get power and there are no people giving advice or you don’t listen to them, then something will happen.

Chimaev and Darren Till (right) have formed a close bond since training together

“You need good people, even if you don’t like them, you need them.”

Chimaev crossed the 170-pound welterweight limit by more than seven pounds, sparking outrage among some fans over his apparent lack of remorse.

His coach later apologized on behalf of Chimaev and admitted that he had come too hard in the camp.

The UFC eventually scrambled to save the map, pitting Chimaev against Kevin Holland, whom he destroyed within a round.

It remains to be seen whether ‘Borz’ will try to compete again in the welterweight or if he decides to step up and fight in the middleweight.