Khamzat Chimaev did NOT miss weight due to lack of Muslim team-mates, insists Reza Madadi

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s bizarre judgment that Khamzat Chimaev needs more Muslim teammates is wrong, claims Reza Madadi.

Madadi, another Muslim, works closely with Chimaev and is ideally placed to comment on the former lightweight champion’s remarks.

Chimaev has worked closely with Darren Till, and many interpreted Khabib’s criticism as a thinly veiled dig at the British star.

Reza Madadi (left) lined up for Khamzat Chimaev after criticism from Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov suggested that Chimaev missed weight due to a lack of Muslims with him

Speaking at a charity event for Pakistan, Khabib said: ‘If you are a Muslim you should have good people around you.

‘Muslims who can say “Hey, don’t do this.” I recently watched the weigh-in of Khamzat Chimaev. I kept track of what was happening with his weight and looked at his team.

‘There are no Muslims around him and that is very bad. Because if you’re a Muslim, you need good, strong people around you who will say, “Come back, do this.”

Nurmagomedov added: ‘When you get famous and rich, when you get power and there are no people to give advice or you don’t listen to them, then something is going to happen.

‘You need good people, even if you don’t like it, you need them.’

Chimaev didn’t seem bothered after throwing UFC 279 into disarray

But Madadi, who used to fight in the UFC as a lightweight and cornered Chimaev as part of his team, has felt the need to respectfully tell Khabib why he’s wrong.

In an Instagram post, he wrote: ‘Dear Khabib, my Muslim brother. First I would like to say that I have great respect for you as an athlete and for all your achievements in our beloved sport of MMA. I am also very proud of how you represent our religion, faith and God in all your interviews and appearances.

‘But I want to make my point about your opinion about not having a Muslim team around him and that being the reason he missed the weight. I have to disagree with you on this part.

‘Khamzat has not only had Muslim friends and teammates like me around him from day 1, but also from many other religions and backgrounds. There have been people who have been with him from the start, giving him love, sharing blood, sweat and joy and doing everything to bring him to where he is now.

‘Being a Muslim does not mean we are perfect and flawless, believe me, I have made many mistakes in my life as many people know.

Chimaev celebrates with his teammates after his victory over Kevin Holland

‘With all due respect, so have you. So mentioning having Muslim team will make you perfect, I have to disagree, having a team that cares about you. In good times and bad times, whatever faith or religion they have is far more important. And that is something Khamzat has.

‘There are several issues that caused Khamzat to miss weight, but these reasons remain with the team. But he is still young and he will learn from his mistakes.

‘If a great master like you learned from your mistake when you missed weight, I have no doubt that our brother Khamzat will too.’

The jury is still out on whether Chimaev will be allowed to compete at welterweight again after missing the mark by more than seven pounds at UFC 279, sending the card into disarray.

Fortunately, the UFC fought to save the event and Chimaev dismantled Kevin Holland in one round.