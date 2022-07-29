Khalid Baker fights back after being convicted of a Melbourne murder another man confessed to

Khalid Baker was on the cusp of becoming a national hero in 2005 when his life took a deadly turn.

Known as ‘The Smiling Assassin’ in the western suburbs of Melbourne where he grew up, the then 18-year-old drew large crowds to boxing events across the country thanks to his amazing skills and colorful personality.

But on November 27 of that year, Baker’s decision to go to a party in trendy Brunswick with a partner would forever change the course of his life and that of the family of the man he allegedly killed.

Khalid Baker is back in the ring after serving 13 years in prison for a crime another man claims to have committed

In 2005, Naker appeared on the front page of the Werribee Banner under the headline ‘View To A Kill’. He would be charged with murder that same year

Baker and Melbourne television identity Eddie McGuire after Baker was released from prison

Perth man Albert Dudley Snowball, 22, had been unlucky enough to get into a scuffle with Baker’s mate, who cannot be named for legal reasons.

He fell four meters after being pushed through a window and died two days later in hospital from a head injury.

On May 26, 2008, Baker was convicted of the murder of Mr. Snowball and sentenced to 17 years in prison with a 12-year non-parole period.

Baker spent 13 years in prison before being released in 2018.

He has since maintained his innocence, unsuccessfully appealing to the Supreme Court of Victoria in 2010 and to the Supreme Court in 2012.

In May, Baker appealed again to the Supreme Court of Victoria on the basis of “new and compelling evidence” that it was his co-defendant whose actions alone had caused Mr Snowball’s death.

The case returns to court on Monday, where Baker hopes the only man will show up who can clear his name.

“LM,” as he must be known by law, pleaded not guilty to the crime and was acquitted by a jury.

Baker’s mate had offered to plead guilty to manslaughter, but the offer was turned down because Baker refused to do the same.

Baker’s version of events was supported by three eyewitnesses at the trial, who claimed he “wasn’t even near them when it happened.”

The young boxer was in fact ‘down on the next level and was stopped by other people’, a witness claimed.

The witnesses who supported Baker were all “black,” and the LM’s attorney urged the jury to find that “the white witnesses” were “witnesses to the truth.”

The jury was told that the evidence from “the black witnesses” was either “unfair…or evasive.”

Khalid Baker with Faruk Orman, who was acquitted of murder and released from prison over the Nicola Gobbo scandal

Baker catches up with funny man Dave Hughes

WHAT THE MAN WHO CLAIMS HE IS THE REAL KILLER SAYS HAPPENED Court documents filed with the Supreme Court of the State of Victoria LM conducted several media interviews between 2018-2019 in which he claimed: Mr. Snowball hit him on the landing and then he and the deceased got into a ‘fight’ about 1-1.5 meters from the window LM “pushed him away” and walked away and “the whole time this happened, Baker wasn’t near me.” LM claimed no one at the party knew who they were “Nobody knew us…they say it’s Baker, but how…how do they know who Baker was or who I was.” When asked who should have gone to jail, LM replied, “Not Baker, it should have been me.” Baker wasn’t around when that happened… I’m 100% sure he wasn’t near Mr. Snowball’.

LM was acquitted despite the jury hearing evidence that he told police in an interview report that he “grabbed” and “pushed” Mr Snowball before going out the window and “assuming” he was out the window gone as a result of the push.

Baker’s attorneys allege there has been a substantial miscarriage of justice — one that cost Baker 13 years of what should have been the best years of his life.

In documents filed with the Supreme Court of Victoria, Baker’s legal team allege that LM admitted that he had last physical contact with Mr Snowball and that Baker was not involved in or near that last physical contact.

Since Baker has been in prison, LM has made statements and conducted television interviews with 60 Minutes, The Law Report and The Project, admitting he was responsible.

LM had told his friends at the time that it was him who pushed Mr. Snowball through the window.

“I pushed (him) back and he accidentally went out the window,” he told an old friend.

“I looked out the window and saw (him) lying on the floor.”

When Baker went to trial, none of the evidence provided by LM could be presented to the jury and he could not be forced to do so.

IOUs made by LM prior to the trial were dismissed as inadmissible, a claim upheld by the High Court. Changes to the Evidence Act mean they are now likely admissible.

Baker’s legal team argues that LM would be forced to testify and Baker’s appeal should be allowed in the interests of justice, given LM’s public confessions.

The man once known as ‘The Smiling Assassin’ is back in the ring after serving 13 years in prison

Khalid Baker is determined to clear his name after serving 13 years in prison for murder

The window where Albert Snowball fell off in 2005

On Friday, Baker’s chances of success took a major blow when he inexplicably fired his attorney – Ruth Shann SC.

Ms. Shann is known as one of the best lawyers in the country and was part of Cardinal George Pell’s legal team.

The task of clearing Baker’s name now falls to Julie Condon, QC, a former County Court of Victoria judge.

Since Baker’s release from prison, he has won each of his nine fights – seven by knockout.

Baker had come out of prison in tip-top shape after following a strict physical regimen that continues on the outside.

Sources say Baker has never taken drugs and refuses to drink anything.

Those who know Baker say he has unfinished business after his dreams of representing Australia in the Commonwealth Games were thwarted by his jail sentence.

Back then, Baker was in a similar position, having won nine fights in a row with his eyes firmly set on success.

“People always put me down when I was young,” Baker told this reporter in 2005.

“They said I wouldn’t mean anything, and now I’m going to a place where everyone is afraid. They don’t want me to go where I want to go.’

Khalid Baker and Allison Langdon today

Baker and former Australian treasurer Josh Frydenberg

Khalid Baker is a man on a mission in and out of the ring

Baker now trains with Sydney’s Billy Hussein and Melbourne’s Peter Hatton. It is rumored that Baker is considering making a move to the heavyweight division, where he can take on former AFL bad boy Barry Hall.

Daily Mail Australia contacted Baker for comment, but he was unable to speak under legal advice until his appeals process was completed.

Those close to him say Baker is just as determined to succeed in life as he was a hungry 18-year-old who yearns for respect inside and outside the ring.

When not training and fighting, Baker has been kept busy on the speaking circuit, inspiring others with his story.

When not addressing AFL footballers, Baker spends his time talking to young children who may be experiencing some of the difficulties he endured during his childhood.

“He’s not going to sit there and be a victim,” Baker’s friend told the Daily Mail Australia.

“He’s going to be a success for his story and let people know that whatever you’re going through, you can come back and make it a better person.”

Baker’s quest for redemption will once again come before the Supreme Court on Monday.