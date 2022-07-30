Khaadem could try to emulate star sprinter Battaash after success in King George Stakes at Goodwood

Khaadem could try to emulate former Charlie Hills-trained stable mate Battaash by using yesterday’s win in yesterday’s King George Qatar Stakes as a platform to win next month’s Group One Nunthorpe Stakes in York.

The lightning fast Battaash won the race at Goodwood four times a record and twice followed a win at the Knavesmire.

Hills had high ambitions for Khaadem after riding to victory in today’s Stewards’ Cup in 2019 as a three-year-old.

Khaadem triumphed in the group two King George Stakes at Goodwood on Friday

Jockey Ryan Moore led Charlie Hills trained sprinter to victory in Sussex sunshine

The gelding hasn’t reached the heights his trainer had hoped, but after the 8-1 shot – ridden by Ryan Moore (right) – held favorite Raasel by the neck, Hills said he still believed the six-year-old is at a top level. win in him.

Hills was convinced that Khaadem had a big heart after his ‘run’ at the King’s Stand at Royal Ascot where he lost his jockey rearing as the stalls opened as well as a dozen lengths but still crossed the line, the impressive Australian winner Nature Strip after galloping without a rider.

Hills said: ‘He is a very good horse with a lot of speed. Ryan was very positive after that and we are now looking for a group 1.

Connections Watch a Tilt at the Group One Nunthorpe Stakes at the Ebor Meeting in York

‘He is getting big. Sprinters can take their time. As a three-year-old he had a fantastic season, but then it didn’t quite work out for him as a four-year-old.

“When Battaash won this race and Khaadem won the Stewards’ Cup the next day, someone told me he clocked faster sections.

“We always thought he could make it to the top table. Maybe it’s age, maturity or being a gelding.’

Khaadem wears the colors of Jim and Fitri Hay, who won the Richmond Stakes on Thursday with Royal Scotsman. But he originally, like Battaash, raced for the Shadwell Stud operation of the late Sheikh Hamdan Al Maktoum.

The Mick Appleby trained Raasel was also formerly owned by Sheik Hamdan meaning the King George was a battle between the Shadwell rip-offs.

Jason Watson drove his first Glorious Goodwood winner since 2018 when he landed the Coral Golden Mile on David O’Meara’s 20-1 Orbaan, entering the race after a losing streak of 24 races.

Khaadem could try to match Charlie Hills-trained star sprinter Battaash in York

Watson was a champion pupil in 2018 and since then the 22-year-old Watson has ridden his first Group 1 winner and was also named and lost the job as stable jockey to Roger and Harry Charlton. But his career is on the rise again, thanks to a partnership with Yorkshire-based trainer O’Meara.

Watson, who switched horses when Shelir was scratched and Summerghand rides as a trainer in today’s Stewards’ Cup, said: ‘I am very grateful to Dave and the team for their support. I’m just happy to be back on the big stage.”

Emma Lavelle trained 14-1 shot Master Milliner took his eighth career win with a three quarter victory over favorite Super Superjack in the Coral Goodwood Handicap under Sean Levey.

It was the best attempt of his career for a six-year-old who is lucky to be alive. As a two-year-old, he contracted meningitis and had only a five percent chance of survival.

Cazoo Derby winner Desert Crown looks set to miss the rest of the season due to the injury that kept him out of the King George VI & Queen Elizabeth Stakes at Ascot last Saturday.

What was originally considered a hoof problem by trainer Sir Michael Stoute has now been identified as a leg problem.

Although described as ‘nothing major’ by Bruce Raymond, race manager of owner Saeed Suhail, the timetable for a possible return to training to get Desert Crown ready for the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe on October 2 seems too tight.

Raymond said: ‘Luckily the owner is very patient and said ‘whatever Michael wants, I’m not going to pressure him’. I know Sir Michael wouldn’t rush this horse.’

Desert Crown is undefeated in its three races. He is expected to continue flying as a four-year-old in 2023.