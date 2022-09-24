KFC superfan Kamlesh Mistry speaks of his love for Colonel Saunders as the band celebrates 50 years

A married father of two is arguably the world’s biggest KFC fan after the fast food giant gave him free chicken for a year after visiting stores in more than 50 different countries.

Kamlesh Mistry, 37, from Watford, first fell in love with the fast food chain when he was 12 years old.

Since then, he has traveled to the farthest corners of the world to find out which KFC is the best.

Is this the world’s most devoted KFC fan? Kamlesh Dressed Up As Colonel Saunders At His Bachelorette Party

Kamlesh ordered special KFC T-shirts for his friends attending his bachelorette party

Cold chicken: Kamlesh at a KFC in Reykjavik, Iceland, which he says is the strangest place he’s ever found the fast food chain

Kamlesh has enjoyed a KFC treat in over 50 countries around the world

List of locations Kamlesh enjoyed a KFC treat while crossing the world City Country City Country London, England Amsterdam, The Netherlands Edinburgh, Scotland Prague, Czech Republic Cardiff/Wales Dublin, Ireland Paris, France Vienna Austria Hamburg, Germany Sydney, Australia Munich, Germany Singapore, Singapore New York/USA Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia Miami/USA Hong Kong/Hong Kong Boston/USA Macau/Macau Las Vegas/USA Tokyo, Japan Hawaii/USA Dubai, United Arab Emirates Toronto Canada Abu Dhabi/UAE Cancun/Mexico Istanbul, Turkey Rio de Janeiro, Brazil Tallinn/Estonia Buenos Aires, Argentina Tunis, Tunisia Iguacu/Paraguay Bromma/Sweden Rome, Italy Arhus/Denmark Zurich, Switzerland Riga/Latvia Valencia/Spain Zagreb, Croatia Madrid, Spain Vilnius, Lithuania Barcelona, ​​Spain Minsk, Belarus Albufeira/Portugal Mumbai, India Reykjavik/Iceland Brussels, Belgium Budapest, Hungary

During the pursuit of the technical director, he tried the world-famous chicken in more than 50 different countries, including places like Reykjavik in Iceland, Tallinn in Estonia and Minsk in Belarus.

He wore a Colonel Sanders outfit to his bachelorette party in Valencia and asked for a KFC bucket cake for his 25th birthday.

All his efforts resulted in him becoming the world’s first KFC superfan in 2020 and getting free chicken for a year.

The strangest dishes from KFC ever Chicken with salted egg: Sold in Indonesia in 2018, this dish consists of crispy fried chicken drizzled with a savory salty egg sauce Paneer Zinger: Launched in India in 2014, this paneer cheese burger stuffed with spicy sauce in the center was part of a meatless advertising campaign Pachito pasta: This spaghetti dish with tomato sauce, fried chicken and cheese is still available in Vietnam Cheese Top Burger: In 2012, this bizarre chicken burger — with the cheese on top of the bun instead of inside — debuted a 2012 hit in the Philippines. Popcorn Chicken Poutine: Canada’s national poutine dish of French fries topped with cheese and gravy was converted to the KFC popcorn chicken-only menu for a limited time Fried Chicken Cartilage: A common snack across Asia, it was on display in Hong Kong for a short time in 2021 Singer porridge: Perhaps the strangest dish on this list – KFC introduced this savory oatmeal option with fried chicken, shallots and sesame oil to their menus in Malaysia Double Down Dog: No bun is needed in this fried chicken hot dog that first appeared in the Philippines in 2015 chizza: Last but not least, this strange twist on a traditional pizza, which replaces the normal dough base with crispy fried chicken, was introduced to the Philippines in 2015 and has been featured in KFCs in Thailand, South Korea, Japan and the UK.

Kamlesh said, ‘Traveling is a real passion of mine and it started when I was younger and my parents always took us to experience new cultures that were different from my British Indian culture.

“From that, and coupled with my love for KFC, whenever we travel to other places with my friends and family, I would always like to find a KFC to compare the differences with the UK menu.

“I ended up eating it in over 50 different countries, which helped me win the KFC Super Fan of the Year competition.

“I’m definitely happy with the title of Super Fan, because it’s a great icebreaker when you meet new people at work.”

When asked which country had the best KFC, Kamlesh said, “Kuala Lumpur definitely had the most interesting menu. I like my spicy food and they had many spicy alternatives.

“Reykjavik was by far the weirdest KFC I’ve ever been to – I was just so surprised when I saw one.”

After winning the Super Fan competition, Mistry received a year’s supply of chicken in the form of electronic vouchers worth £400 fan plus KFC robes, face masks and t-shirts.

“KFC was always on the menu,” Kamlesh said, when his friends and family came over after he won the free food.

His favorite prize, however, was a custom ceramic bargain bucket with his face on it.

Kamlesh’s wife of nine years Jaina, whom he met through an online dating site, spoke about her husband’s dedication to KFC.

She said: “Our love for food and global cuisine was a big topic of conversation for us and one of the first things we found in common. Although this was not aimed at KFC!

“I discovered his obsession with it when I saw his 25th birthday cake modeled after the KFC bargain bucket.

“I like KFC, but not nearly as much as he does. As long as we don’t have it all the time, it doesn’t bother me.

“Sometimes I think he likes it too much, but not more than my cooking, otherwise there would be problems!”

The moment his wife realized he was obsessed with KFC: Kamlesh on his 25th birthday

Better than free chicken: This is the custom one of a ceramic bargain bucket with Kamlesh’s face on it that he cherishes most after being called a KFC superfan

Celebrating Christmas the KFC Way: One of the Many Gifts Kamlesh Received After Being Named the First-Ever KFC Super Fan

A Global Taste of Fried Chicken: Here’s Mistry in a California KFC

Kamlesh added that when he is on vacation, he is still always looking for a KFC.

His ‘go to meal’ is a Zinger Tower meal with a pair of hot wings next to it.

Formerly known as Kentucky Fried Chicken, KFC has more than 24,000 restaurants in more than 145 different countries.

Today the fast food franchise, which started in a gas station in North Corbin, Kentucky, is celebrating its 70th anniversary.

Kamlesh in Munich, Germany, where you can get chili cheese fries and a creamy toffee milkshake on the menu

When he visited Dubai, he had to taste the KFC menu and see how it compares?

The Arsenal fan has traveled all over the world in search of various KFC stores

He has eaten chicken-based meals in more than 50 countries since his first taste as a child

One of his proudest possessions is a personalized porcelain bargain bucket he received when he was named Super Fan of the Year 2020