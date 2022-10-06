KFC popcorn chicken slab in Australia: Secret menu item sparking debate

The record is limited edition and available throughout Australia until October 31st

Foodies are divided on whether they would try the unusual creation for themselves

KFC has brought back a fan-favourite secret menu item for a limited time – but foodies are divided on whether it’s worth the hype.

That Popcorn chicken plate features six soft dinner rolls filled with Popcorn Chicken, oozing cheese and BBQ sauce.

‘Is it a chicken burger or is it a chicken sandwich?’ asked a KFC super fan at one group dedicated to burgers, adding that the plate is available until October 31.

‘KFC has brought this bad boy back from retirement to meet your ultimate hangover cure needs.’

Group members were quick to blast the 1,452-calorie dish, with many labeling it an ‘abomination’.

“Someone needs to get rid of excess frozen chicken balls, hence this bizarre creation,” wrote one skeptical foodie.

‘It’s an awfully lazy burger. Definitely one of the colonel’s weakest efforts required, added another.

“I can’t even think about eating this.”

Others dismissed the ‘plate’ as a burger and insisted the dish was just a large sandwich.

“It can’t be a burger,” one man wrote indignantly.

‘The definition of a burger is: a dish consisting of a flat, round patty of ground beef fried or grilled and served in a split bun or roll with various condiments and toppings.’

Others were simply happy to make suggestions for those who either tried the dish at home or wanted to improve the creation.

“I recommend swapping out the BBQ sauce for supercharged sauce and adding bacon,” said one foodie. “An additional hack is to add potato and gravy to it.”

“Absolutely,” agreed another. ‘The BBQ sauce doesn’t do it justice.’

“I’d also say you’re better off buying the dinner rolls and the $10 Popcorn Chicken with a tub of their gravy and making it yourself at home,” advised a third.

‘The Popcorn Chicken Slab’ is available at all KFC restaurants across Australia until 31 October

The Slab originally debuted in 2020 and was hailed as KFC’s most popular menu item.

“After the initial introduction of The Slab in 2020, the response from our fans has been tremendous and we’ve had lots of people clamoring for its return,” said Sally Spriggs, Chief Marketing Officer at KFC Australia.

“Like all good things, even The Slab can’t last forever, so hurry because this extra ride won’t last forever.”