KFC launches its first ever PLANT-based wicked wing popcorn chicken across Australia
- KFC launches their first ever plant-based snack at select NSW locations
- Wicked Popcorn uses Wicked Wings spices in meat-free popcorn-sized chunks
- The meal starts from $2.95 and is available from August 9 to September 5
- Wicked Popcorn is made from pea protein and comes with a lime ranch sauce
- But KFC revealed that the meal is not prepared in a vegan or vegetarian way?
KFC has announced the highly anticipated arrival of its very first plant-based food in Australia: Wicked Popcorn.
The meal uses the same iconic Wicked Wings spice combination in meat-free popcorn sized chunks – and will be accompanied by a brand new lime ranch dipping sauce that promises spice, zest and crunch in one bite.
Wicked Popcorn starts from just $2.95 and is available from Tuesday, August 9 to Monday, September 5 at fourteen KFC restaurants on the south coast of NSW.
However, strict vegans and vegetarians should beware of the new plant-based alternative.
KFC revealed that while Wicked Popcorn is made from pea protein and contains no animals or animal products, it is not prepared in a vegan or vegetarian way.
This means that the vegetable chicken is probably cooked in the same oil as the meat products.
Wicked Popcorn, the Wicked Popcorn Bowl and Wicked Popcorn Combo can be purchased at participating KFC restaurants and through the KFC app.
The new dish has been dubbed a ‘delectable marriage of two KFC fan favorites’ and the fast food chain can’t wait to gauge customer reactions to the delicious meal.
“We are delighted to be serving Wicked Popcorn – an innovative product that offers more choice on our menu,” said Sally Spriggs, CMO of KFC Australia.
She added: “We are always looking to treat our fans to new products, so we hope they will enjoy this meat-free option that offers that great KFC flavor that our fans know and love.”
Where can you get KFC’s plant-based Wicked Popcorn across NSW?
- Wollongong FC
- Dapto
- Fairy Meadow
- unanderra
- warrawong
- Shell harbour
- Shellharbour FC
- bega
- Albion Park 2
- Batemans Bay
- Bomaderry
- Nowra
- Ulladulla
- Mittagong FC