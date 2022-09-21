KFC France vice-president accuses Kylian Mbappe of having a ‘tantrum’ over sponsorship commitments

KFC France have distanced themselves from claims by their vice-president, who suggested he would take legal action against Kylian Mbappe, for his refusal to attend sponsorship commitments.

As previously reported, Mbappe refused to take part in the French national team’s photo shoot on Tuesday due to a long-running dispute with the French Football Federation (FFF) over image rights.

L’Equipe reported that Alain Beral of KFC France had said the fast food chain would “assert their rights if necessary” over the Mbappe situation – and hinted they would take legal action.

His comments, including damning quotes, accuse Mbappe of having a ‘tantrum’ and a ‘youth crisis’.

KFC France, as reported by Reutershas since come out to clarify that Beral is not speaking on behalf of the company.

Mbappe had led a boycott among the French team of certain sponsors back in March as he did not want to be associated with certain brands.

He opted out of the planned photo shoot with the team this week as he remains uncomfortable promoting certain sponsors, including betting firms and fast food brands.

Beral, as reported by L’Equipe, went on to add: ‘We paid for something clear. If necessary, we will assert our rights.’

He added: ‘It is a problem between the federation and Kylian Mbappe. Not ours,,’

However, Beral was concerned about what Mbappe’s actions would mean in the future.

He said he feared ‘the end of the funding of federations and leagues from private companies if the players no longer want to sign’.

In response, KFC France claimed it regretted Beral’s comments, which came from his being a guest of the Sports Business Club.

Their statement read: ‘KFC France regrets the words spoken yesterday and reported in the media this morning. These are personal opinions but in no way reflect the position of the company.

‘KFC France also wishes to clarify that Alain Beral was not speaking on behalf of the company, but in the context of a private conversation during an event related to his functions as president of the National Basketball League.

‘The collaboration between KFC and the French Football Federation (FFF) has always been a source of pride for the company. KFC France has full confidence in the FFF’s ability to find satisfactory solutions for all its partners and players, including Kylian Mbappe, whose supporters we are among the first in France.’

The French Football Federation announced that they would review the situation surrounding the image rights of the players following the situation with Mbappe.

The FFF struck an €8m (£7m) deal with online sports betting company Betclic last year, with the contract running until the 2026 World Cup.

The federation also has ties to KFC, Uber Eats and Coca-Cola, which could be a concern for Mbappe.

All of the money Mbappe earns from France’s sponsorships goes to charity, but the striker is believed to have walked away from the photo shoot due to the moral and ethical issues that arise from representing certain sponsors.

Mbappe’s complaints are understandable given his previous problems with bookmakers in the past.

Mbappe was angered by betting company Winimax mocking his father earlier this year

French betting company Winamax was widely condemned for a tweet it sent out earlier this year in which a soccer fan celebrated a goal by showing his bum to the crowd. Next to the photo, their caption read: ‘Kylian Mbappe’s father celebrates his son’s goal against South Africa.’

Mbappe was far from impressed by their ill-judged tweet and responded by writing: ‘The danger of online betting… no longer has a limit. A little respect please.’

It is understood that Mbappe still wants to renegotiate the image rights deal with the FFF for national team players.

It was agreed back in 2010 after the national team’s disastrous World Cup that the image rights should be divided equally between the 23 members of each French squad.

However, Mbappe wants to see more of the team’s revenue go to grassroots football.