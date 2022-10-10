Key Senate chair urges US to freeze cooperation with Saudis

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Foreign Relations Committee chairman Robert Menendez on Monday called for the freezing of all U.S. cooperation with Saudi Arabia, one of the strongest displays yet of U.S. anger over cuts to Saudi oil production giving Russia a boost in its war in Ukraine.

In a statement, Menendez specifically called for an end to all arms sales and security cooperation – one of the foundations of the US’s more than 70-year strategic partnership with the oil kingdom – beyond the minimum necessary to protect Americans and Americans. to defend interests.

As committee chair, Menendez, a Democrat from New Jersey, vowed that he “will not give the green light to cooperation with Riyadh until the Kingdom reassess its stance on the war in Ukraine. Enough is enough.”

His statement comes four days after Saudi Arabia and Russia led the OPEC countries by announcing a cut in oil production by 2 million barrels per day. The Saudi-Russian-led austerity measures are helping to support high oil prices, allowing President Vladimir Putin to continue paying for his eight-month invasion of Ukraine. The production cut also hurts US-led efforts to make the war financially unsustainable for Russia, threatens a global economy already destabilized by the conflict in Ukraine, and threatens to burden President Joe Biden and Democrats with soaring gasoline prices just before the end of the year. US midterm elections.

Menendez’s announcement Monday puts him among a growing number of Democrats who, since the announcement by OPEC countries and Russia, have called for an end to what are billions of dollars in annual US arms sales to Saudi Arabia.

Democrats accuse Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, the de facto ruler of the kingdom, of effectively ignoring the Saudi side of a decades-long agreement that the US military and defense industry provided security to Saudi Arabia, and Saudi Arabia to turn the world markets with reliable oil flow.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was one of the Democrats last week who criticized Prince Mohammed for appearing to be acting in support of Putin’s invasion.

Schumer then stated that lawmakers were looking for legislative options to deal with what he called Saudi Arabia’s “terrible and deeply cynical action.”

Democratic lawmakers introduced new legislation within a day of the OPEC move to stop US arms sales to the kingdom. Menendez’s move on Monday, given his key role in guiding foreign policy legislation, raises the prospect that Congress could act to punish the Saudis during the slack period following November’s elections.

It’s not clear how far Menendez and other Democrats would go in practical terms in cutting arms deals and most other cooperation with the Saudis, or if the Biden administration would go along. Biden last week said he was disappointed with Saudi Arabia’s role in the latest cut in oil production and said the government was looking at options.

There was no immediate response from the White House to Menendez’s move on Monday.

Last week’s cuts in oil production delivered one of the sharpest ever in a series of blows to US-Saudi Arabian relations. They include the 2018 Saudi assassination of a US-based journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, in which the US intelligence community concluded that the crown prince played a key role. Americans also blame the Crown Prince for refusing to participate in US-led efforts to isolate and punish Putin for his February invasion of Ukraine, and for maintaining apparently friendly relations with Putin.

“There’s just no room to play both sides of this conflict — either you support the rest of the free world in trying to stop a war criminal from violently wiping an entire country off the map, or you support him,” Menendez said. . in his statement. “The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia chose the latter in a horrific decision driven by economic self-interest.”

Biden had tried to restore relations with Prince Mohammed and traveled to Saudi Arabia in July to deliver a clumsy punch as a conciliatory gesture.

Aamer Madhani contributed from Washington.

