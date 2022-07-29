Key Fed inflation measure hits new 40-year high of 6.8%

A key measure of inflation in the US has risen again, reaching a new four-decade high as Americans continue to grapple with rising prices.

The Personal Consumer Expenditure Index (PCE) rose 6.8 percent in the 12 months to June, the largest increase since January 1982 and a jump of 6.3 percent from May.

The PCE measure, preferred by the Federal Reserve for its flexible 2 percent target, is an alternative measure to the better-known consumer price index, which rose 9.1 percent in June from a year ago.

Federal Reserve Board chairman Jerome Powell pauses at a news conference after a Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting on Wednesday

The Fed has aggressively raised its benchmark rate to tackle inflation, adding another super-sized 0.75-point rate hike on Wednesday.

But the Fed faces tough choices about whether or not to raise interest rates further after new data on Thursday showed the US economy contracted for the second quarter in a row.

