Kevon Looney on Draymond Green: ‘He’s got some work to do to get that trust back from us’

It’s unclear when Green will rejoin the team as he lets the situation between him and Poole “breathe”. Green hopes to play in the Warriors’ season opener against the Los Angeles Lakers on October 18, but acknowledged it’s not his decision to make.. In the meantime, Kuminga will take advantage of the opening in the starting lineup and will team up with Stephen Curry, Poole, Andrew Wiggins and Kevon Looney. “It’s more things you see, just the way they move, the way the ball moves,” Kuminga said of playing with that group. “They obviously have more experience, so they make your life easier.” -through San Jose Mercury News / October 9, 2022