Kevin Spacey glances at jurors as US lawsuit over alleged historic sexual assault of boy, 14, begins

Lawyers for Kevin Spacey have denied that he sexually assaulted a 14-year-old boy at a party 36 years ago, as the alleged victim’s civil trial began in a New York courtroom on Thursday.

Anthony Rapp, now 51, is suing the House of Cards star, 63, after claiming he pinned him down on a bed and pushed his pelvis against him.

Sir. Rapp is seeking damages for mental and emotional distress, medical expenses and loss of work in a trial expected to last less than two weeks.

In opening statements on Thursday, Spacey glared at jurors as Mr Rapp’s lawyers accused him of ‘attempting to satisfy sexual desires’ during the alleged assault back in 1986.

The alleged incident occurred when Mr. Rapp was a child actor appearing in a Broadway play while Spacey, then 26, was enjoying a breakout moment on New York’s famed theater strip.

Sir. Rapp said the older actor – who would win an Oscar – invited him to a party at his Manhattan apartment before trying to seduce him in a bedroom after the other guests had left.

Attorney Jennifer Keller, who represents Spacey, said the actor has avoided discussing the case in the media and on social media, but looked forward to testifying at the trial.

“He wants justice,” she said. ‘Once you have heard both sides, you will be convinced that this alleged assault never took place at all.’