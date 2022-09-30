Kevin Spacey denies he is a sex addict in court papers

The actor Kevin Spacey continues his attempts to rehabilitate his image – and has denied in court papers that he is a sex addict.

Spacey, who last year finished making an as-yet-unreleased low-budget thriller Peter Five Eight, will bid to clear his name in court in New York next month.

In documents previously filed, the disgraced actor said he was not seeking treatment for sex addiction when he checked into an Arizona rehab center in 2017 after he was first accused of sexual misconduct.

However, he revealed he was ‘as emotionally fragile as I’ve ever been in my life’ because he had just come out as gay.

Actor Kevin Spacey leaves the Central Criminal Court on July 14 in London. He continues his attempts to rehabilitate his image – and has denied in court papers that he is a sex addict

At the time, Spacey had been fired from the Netflix drama House Of Cards; and US website Buzzfeed had accused him of making sexual advances towards a 14-year-old aspiring actor. Anthony Rapp, now 50, is set to face Spacey in a civil lawsuit in New York seeking $40 million for battery and infliction of emotional distress. In a clarification in the case, the actor was asked by one of Mr. Rapp’s lawyers whether he was in ‘limbo’ in late 2017 after the Buzzfeed article came out with Mr Rapp’s allegations in it.

Spacey said: ‘There was a period of time where I didn’t know what was going to happen.’ He found out on Thanksgiving that year that he had been ‘removed’ from House Of Cards, Netflix’s adaptation of Michael Dobbs’ political novel, in which he starred as Machiavellian congressman Francis Underwood.

By then, Spacey had already checked himself into rehab in Wickenburg, Arizona. Asked what type of rehab he’s undergoing, Spacey said he was ‘not sure to what extent I’m able to talk about the work I went there to do’.

But he added: ‘I can only tell you that I was as emotionally fragile as I had ever been in my life. I had just come out [as gay], after being private about my personal life for more than 30 years. I was accused of things in the media and I went to take care of myself.’

Kevin Spacey as Francis Underwood and Robin Wright as Claire Underwood in the hit TV show House of Cards. Spacey, who last year finished making an as-yet-unreleased low-budget thriller Peter Five Eight, will bid to clear his name in court in New York next month

Spacey referred to a post on Twitter in October 2017 in which he said he did not remember meeting Mr Rapp.

But he said that if he behaved as Mr Rapp claimed he would ‘owe him a sincere apology for grossly inappropriate drunken behaviour’. In the deposition, the actor was asked if he was being treated for alcohol addiction in rehab, but his lawyers objected.

Spacey won an Oscar for his role in 1995’s The Usual Suspects and another for American Beauty in 2000. In 2015, he received an honorary knighthood and an Olivier Award for his contributions to British theatre. But since the allegations surfaced, he has become something of a pariah in Hollywood.

In August, a judge in the United States ordered him to pay $31 million to MRC, producers of House Of Cards. He was fired after allegations of inappropriate behavior towards young men he had worked with – his departure required costly changes to the story.