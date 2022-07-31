Kevin Smith tells story of daughter Harley Quinn meeting ‘class act’ Margot Robbie

Kevin Smith has only highest praise for Academy Award nominated actress Margot Robbie.

The 51-year-old Clerks director recently recalled that his daughter Harley Quinn met the star, who has been playing the comic book villain of the same name on the big screen since 2016.

Appear on The Ankler Hot Seat podcast, Smith talked about attending the Suicide Squad movie premiere with his only child where they had the run-up with Robbie.

“Margot Robbie was so nice,” he said. “My kid was young when Suicide Squad came out and stuff and we went to the premiere, and the kid had everything with Margot Robbie… can say hello,” and she says, “You have to introduce me.” I was like, from: “I don’t do that sh*t. You could say hello, I don’t like famous people and sh*t.”

‘And she said, ‘No, you have to.’ And so when we were there, like me, I saw somebody’s publicist, somebody f***ing whatever. f***. Who wanted to take care of us, “Kevin, this way to the VIP.”

“I was like, ‘Hey man, I hate being a pain in the ass. But if Margot ever shows up, like my kid is a huge fucking Harley Quinn fan.'”

“And so she showed up, and eventually that person came like brought—damn it to me—and said, ‘Come on, bring Harley,’ and walked over to me. And Margot met Harley and said, “Oh my god, they tell me you’re Harley Quinn. I’m Harley Quinn too!” And blah, blah, blah. And had this nice conversation.’

While the interaction already put Margot in a positive light, Smith said their saga didn’t end there.

Robbie returned to the role of Harley Quinn in the 2020 film Birds of Prey and last year's The Suicide Squad directed by James Gunn

Several years later, on the set of Once Upon a Time in…Hollywood, his daughter Harley Quinn and Robbie met again.

“So, years later, the kid is in, my kid, you know, she’s going to be an actress, and she’s in Quentin’s movie… She’s on the set of Once Upon Time In [Hollywood]she’s in the makeup trailer and she’s crossing over with Margot who of course is also – not in the movie too, the star of that damn movie – my kid is in the movie too.

‘Margot says without missing a beat, ‘Oh, the real Harley Quinn!’ And my kid couldn’t believe she remembered and sh**t. [Margot] was like, “We met at the premiere” — really, that’s class act there,” he said.

Kevin Smith is a devoted comic book fan known for co-hosting Comic Book Men, a show set in his New Jersey comic book store.

He also directed several episodes of the TV shows Supergirl and The Flash.

Robbie returned to the role of Harley Quinn in the 2020 film Birds of Prey and last year’s The Suicide Squad, directed by James Gunn.

She has several films in post production including Babylon directed by Damien Chazelle and the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Ryan Gosling