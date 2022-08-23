Kevin Smith reveals he ‘bawled throughout’ pal Ben Affleck’s wedding to Jennifer Lopez

Kevin Smith couldn’t contain his emotions when he saw his friend Ben Affleck say ‘I do’ to Jennifer Lopez at their wedding in Georgia over the weekend.

Speak with ET Onlinethe famed director, 52, revealed he was “screaming” during the “overwhelmingly emotional” wedding.

“I’m a crybaby,” he told the site. ‘I cry all the time. I cry to watch episodes of The Flash. I’m crying for God’s sake watching Degrassi. But I cried all the time because it was damn beautiful. Very nice.’

'I cried all the time': Kevin Smith couldn't contain his emotions when he saw his friend Ben Affleck say 'I do' again to Jennifer Lopez at their wedding in Georgia this weekend

Smith and actor Jason Mewes – famous for their couple as “Jay and Silent Bob” – were among the guests attending the wedding over the weekend.

Smith was seen at a Hertz rental pickup truck with his wife, Jennifer Schwalbach Smith, as they headed for the festivities.

The actor was also seen at the airport in his traditional outfit of an ice hockey jersey and jean shorts, but he later posted a photo with Schwalbach Smith, Mewes and his wife, Jordan Monsanto, in a white suit to go with a white bum. . baseball cap.

‘For those who say ‘He always wears the same outfit…’ @JenSchwalbach, @JordanMonsanto, @JayMewes & me, all cleaned up. This is as formal as I’ve been dressed since maybe my First Communion when I was 7,” he tweeted alongside the photo.

I do! Bennifer once again exchanged vows in Georgia after their surprise wedding in Las Vegas last month

At Bennifer's wedding?

Fans suspected the photo was taken at Bennifer’s wedding, but Kevin remained evasive when the subject of the image came up.

“Just read a whole bunch of articles saying I went to Ben Affleck’s wedding, man. Those two things seem to be intertwined,” he told ET Online about the photos. “I happened to be wearing white.”

“That said, if I had been to that wedding – f***, it would have been one of the most beautiful events I’ve ever attended in my life,” he added.

Former Colleagues: Smith Directed Jennifer and Ben in the 2004 Comedy Drama Jersey Girl

Light, camera, action:

“I can’t share details because it would be theirs to share, but it’s overwhelmingly emotional,” he said.

Affleck and Lopez exchanged vows for the second time in Georgia this past weekend, following their surprise wedding in Las Vegas last month.

The actor co-starred with Smith and Mewes in at least seven different films dating back to 1995’s Chasing Amy, including a cameo in this year’s Clerks III.

Smith also directed both Affleck and Lopez in the 2004 comedy-drama Jersey Girl.

The two actors have since rekindled their friendship after an argument during Ben’s first marriage to Jennifer Garner.

‘He has a wife’ [Jennifer Garner] not that [sic] take care of me all the way. And honestly, he probably doesn’t care about me anymore, [either],’ he told Yahoo Movies in 2014.

“He’s a three A-list movie star and that’s how he is. If he’s Jimmy Carter, I’m Billy Carter, to put it in 70s terms. And I’m not even family and s–t,” he added.