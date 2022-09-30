Kevin Sheedy lashes Essendon for ‘insult’ after voting for James Hird to be coach over Brad Scott

Essendon Bombers club legend and board member Kevin Sheedy has revealed that he has voted for disgraced former coach James Hird to make a spectacular return to the club.

Meanwhile, Essendon president Dave Barham has left the door open for James Hird to return to the AFL club in some capacity despite being overlooked for the coaching post.

Newly appointed Essendon Bombers AFL coach Brad Scott poses for media during a press conference at The Hangar

Former North Melbourne coach and AFL football operations boss Scott was finally approved as new coach in a 6-1 vote over Hird and Melbourne assistant Adem Yze.

Sheedy objected to an official press release announcing the announcement, saying the wording “fully endorsed” was an “untruth” and that he didn’t want Hird to think he didn’t vote for him.

“I am extremely disappointed that my club’s comment was that it was fully endorsed when in fact I voted for James Hird to become Essendon’s coach,” Sheedy told the BBC. Herald Sun.

Kevin Sheedy during his coaching days with the Bombers in 2004 during the AFL final

“The vote was 6-1. Now, I expected that to be written, and the board eventually won that vote.

“But I want to make sure that all fans know that I voted for James Hird and I am extremely disappointed with the message that came out of the Essendon media department.

‘I am not content. Don’t tell the Essendon fans a lie. This is what happens when you bring new people to the club.

“I was actually offended that Hird would think I voted against him after what he’s done for our club.”

Hird had been interviewed by Essendon’s coaching selection panel headed by football boss Josh Mahoney and including Robert Walls and Jordan Lewis after he was given a 12-month suspension due to the club’s long-drawn-out streak of supplements that ultimately cost him his job in his first stint as a coach.

James Hird can be seen during the 2022 AFL Round 13 match between the Essendon Bombers and the Carlton Blues at the Melbourne Cricket Ground

He returned from the ban to coach the club in 2014 but fell to his sword and resigned in August 2015.

As a player, Hird scored 253 appearances for the Bombers from 1992 to 2007, won two premierships and earned five All-Australian team selections, along with a host of other accolades.

Although he was unsuccessful in his application to return as coach, Barham said the door remained open for him to return in another capacity.

“Hirdy will always be a champion of this football club,” said Barham.

“I can’t speak for him whether he wants to join or whatever, that will be something for him, but he will always be loved by this football club.”