Kevin Rudd shares cheeky joke Queen Elizabeth II made about her corgis

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has shared the cheeky joke Queen Elizabeth II once made about one of her beloved corgis.

Rudd recalled one time he and his wife Thérèse Rein were having dinner with Her Majesty and Prince Philip at Buckingham Palace when the conversation turned to her pets.

Mrs Rein had bent over the table and asked the Queen if she could see her dogs, adding that she was “dying to see the corgis.”

At the push of a button, seven corgis flew into the dining room, nearly “destroying” the place when Mrs. Rein noticed that one stood out from the others.

“Thérèse leans over and says, ‘That one down there looks different from the others,'” Mr. Rudd told The Today Show.

The Queen sipped her favorite drink, puts her glass down and says ‘yes, yes, she’s different from the others’.

“Her mother was a total troll.”

Former Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has shared the cheeky joke Queen Elizabeth II (pictured together in 2008) once made about one of her beloved corgis

Pictured: The Queen petting one of her last remaining dogs, a ‘dorgi’ named Candy, one of the Queen’s four dogs left behind

The anecdote made breakfast show hosts and Mr Rudd burst out laughing, while the former prime minister also repeated the story during interviews with other news channels.

He continued to say that although he is a Republican, the Queen was held with “great respect” throughout Australia and Britain.

“I’m a Republican, but you have to say, going to the Queen is about as intimidating as going to your grandma, you know she knows a lot about you because she reads her stuff,” Mr. Rudd continued.

The Queen had a known love for corgis ever since she got one for her 18th birthday (Photo: Queen Elizabeth Stands with Corgis)

The Queen (pictured) owned more than 30 corgis during her reign, many of which are descended from Susan, the dog she got on her birthday

The Queen’s last four dogs had been by her side for 13 years: two corgis, Candy and Muick, a corgi-dachshund crossbreed — or “dorgi” — named Sandy, and her latest addition, Lissy, a cocker spaniel she named after himself.

She had 30 dogs in her lifetime.

The future of her dogs remains unclear – but a royal biographer says she thinks they may end up with the monarch’s ‘favorite son’, Prince Andrew – or that they will be given to members of the royal family’s longtime staff, who took care of the animals. decades.

The Queen’s death was announced around 3:30 a.m. AEST on Friday morning and Australian Morning Programs announced the news an hour later, followed by a statement from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese at 4:47 a.m.

A moving 96-gun salute was held outside the parliament building in Canberra on Friday afternoon to mark her death.

For every year of Her Majesty’s life, a shot was fired.