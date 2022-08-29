Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull donate $5,000 each to Crikey legal fund after Lachlan Murdoch sues

Two former Australian Prime Ministers have each donated $5,000 to help news website Crikey defend itself after being sued by billionaire News Corporation chairman Lachlan Murdoch.

Kevin Rudd and Malcolm Turnbull, who both regularly blame their political failures on news channels controlled by the Murdoch family, contributed to an online appeal for help funding Crikey’s legal defense.

Murdoch is suing an article that names “Murdoch” as a “conspirator” with Donald Trump in an article about the former US president’s claim that the 2020 election was rigged and the January 6, 2021 Capitol riots.

When Mr. Murdoch complained about the article, Crikey published an open letter in the New York Times daring him to sue, and he did.

Commenting on his donation, Mr Turnbull said: “Lachlan Murdoch owns boats worth more than Crikey.”

Rudd previously called Rupert Murdoch an “arrogant cancer to our democracy” and had organized a petition to ask a royal commission about News Corp’s role in influencing Australian politics.

Bernard Keane’s Crikey article, originally published on June 29, dealt with the US Congressional hearings on the January 6 events when Trump supporters stormed into the Capitol Buildings in Washington DC

It only mentioned the Murdochs in the last sentence, but the headline reads, “Trump is a confirmed traitor unhinged. And Murdoch is his unindicted co-conspirator.”

This sparked a furious response from Lachlan Murdoch – his father Rupert famously doesn’t sue for defamation – who demanded that it be removed, and initially it was.

But on August 15, Crikey changed his mind and the article and related social media posts were republished and Mr Murdoch’s Sydney-based lawyer John Churchill was challenged to go through with his threat of legal action.

The federal court then reported a petition filed by Mr. Murdoch against Crikey owner Private Media, editor-in-chief Peter Fray and political writer Bernard Keane.

Knowing that Mr Murdoch has very deep pockets to fund a protracted legal battle, Crikey launched a… GoFundMe page, hoping to raise $3 million to fund his defense.

By Monday afternoon, it had raised more than $350,000 from more than 1,300 separate donations, including those from Mr. Rudd and Mr. Turnbull.

In addition to his comment about Mr. Murdoch owning boats worth more than Crikey, Mr. Turnbull also took a swipe at News Corp and its US broadcaster Fox News for reporting what he called a “coup attempt.”

“Fox’s contribution to the events and context of the January 6 coup attempt is of the highest possible public interest and not just for Americans,” Turnbull said.

“Those events shocked the world and it must be said that Australians today are much more optimistic about the survival of American democracy than many, if not most Americans,” he said.

Mr Turnbull’s financial involvement in this case, and other entrances to the political arena since he was tipped out of the premiership, are at odds with his previous comments attacking Mr Rudd and another former Prime Minister in Tony Abbott. as “wretched ghosts” for continuing to publicly participate in political affairs.

“If you stop being prime minister, that’s it,” Mr Turnbull said in 2018. “I definitely wouldn’t hang out like the embittered Kevin Rudd or Tony Abbott. Seriously, these people are kind of miserable, miserable ghosts.’

Another former politician, the independent Tony Windsor, donated $1,000 to the Crikey Fund, while someone who signed himself as “Donald Trump” also contributed.

“Thank you for your wonderful support over the years Lachlan, but I’m afraid Crikey will come after me next time.

Crikey, please accept this donation in return. I also have some (declassified) documents that you may be interested in,” Mr Trump said.

However, the biggest contributions to date have come from outside politics. There are two donations of $10,000, one anonymous and the other from one Ben Appleton.

Mr. Murdoch is demanding higher damages and a court order to prevent Crikey from republishing the article and its allegations.

Mr. Murdoch’s lawyers say the article falsely claimed that he “illegally conspired with Trump to undo the result of the presidential election” and “deliberately entered into a criminal conspiracy with Donald Trump and a host of Fox News commentators to overturn the election result.” of 2020′.

Justifying the decision to reprint all correspondence between their attorney at MinterEllison and the representative of Lachlan Murdoch, Mr. Fray said Crikey was doing a public service and recording a case the Murdochs had defended.

In their open letter, which appeared as an advertisement in the New York Times, Mr. Fray and Private Media chairman Eric Beecher said they were defending press freedom.

“We at Crikey are a big believer in freedom of speech and public interest journalism,” they wrote. “We are concerned that Australia’s defamation laws are too restrictive.”

They added that they “want to defend those allegations in court. “You have made it clear in your lawyer’s letters that you intend to take legal action to resolve this alleged defamation.

“We await your writ so that we can test this important issue of journalistic freedom in the public interest in a courtroom.”

If it was a bluff, Mr. Murdoch summoned them, and their day in court will come.