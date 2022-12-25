Kevin Payne, former director of 2 MLS teams, dies

NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Payne, who was an executive on two Major League Soccer teams and was elected to the National Soccer Hall of Fame in 2021, passed away Sunday. He turned 69.

US Soccer, MLS and DC United, who won four MLS titles and two US Open Cups during Payne’s tenure, issued statements confirming his death. The Washington Post reported that Payne died in Charleston, South Carolina, of lung disease.

“He will always be remembered as a dedicated champion of our club, MLS, our community and football in the USA,” said the DC United statement.

Payne served as president and general manager of D.C. United from 1994-2001 and then president and CEO of the team from 2004-2012. He also served as president of Toronto FC from 2012-13, a member of the MLS Board of Governors for 18 years, and the Executive Director and CEO of US Club Soccer from 2015-2021.

MLS commissioner Don Garber called Payne “instrumental in the formation of the League” and that he had “helped build D.C. United into the first MLS dynasty.”

“Not only does Kevin leave a legacy of success in business and sports, but he will also be remembered for his strong moral compass, his kindness and his dedication to his friends and family,” Garber said in a statement. “His passing will be deeply felt by everyone at MLS and by the entire football community.”

___ More AP Soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports