Kevin McCarthy told Trump to WAIT until after the midterms to announce if he is running

House minority leader Kevin McCarthy is urging former President Donald Trump to delay announcing a 2024 presidential campaign amid some GOP concerns that such a move could nationalize by-year elections.

McCarthy hopes to become House Speaker next year if Republicans win the majority, in an election where historical trends strongly favor the GOP, which has marked a series of Democratic retirements.

My point to him has always been, ‘Let’s go win ’22,’ McCarthy said on Tuesday, when Trump appeared in Washington for the first time since leaving office after skipping President Joe Biden’s inauguration.

Republican leaders want November’s election to be about President Joe Biden and inflation — not about Trump and his persistent allegations of electoral fraud.

‘Just wait and see what happens here. Focus on winning ’22. And if we win in ’22, and a lot of our policies and what we’re walking on, (that) would be to see where it is,” McCarthy said.

McCarthy’s comments to reporters came after a speech in which Trump called the US a “cesspool” and highlighted illegal immigration and violent crime.

“You still have someone in the White House who can’t pull it off,” Trump said.

“I think help will come and I think it will be much faster than people think,” he said, teasing a possible return to power.

Trump has reasons to be hesitant, including campaign finance and disclosure rules that come into effect once someone runs for president.

He must ponder his political future as he faces multiple legal investigations. The Washington Post reported Thursday that the Justice Department is investigating Trump’s actions around Jan. 6 as part of a criminal investigation, citing anonymous sources.

The Jan. 6 House Committee has announced more hearings in September that will focus on Trump’s conduct.

McCarthy has already begun to chart an aggressive investigative agenda — and has pledged to investigate Hunter Biden for alleged financial irregularities.

Trump repeatedly mentioned McCarthy’s name during his speech Tuesday, which came days after the Jan. 6 commission testified on McCarthy’s Jan. 6 appeal to Trump, where he urged the president to tell his supporters to leave the Capitol as it was under siege.

President Joe Biden ripped Trump in on January 6 this week — just his latest attempt to draw attention to his rival

At one point, he brought up McCarthy while defending against transgender athletes who participate in women’s sports.

“Or the weightlifter — think it was like 218 pounds,” Trump said.

‘I can’t lift it. I don’t know who can. Any of our ex-Trump folks? They’re all Trump people. Kevin [is] say he could lift it. I don’t know about that, Kevin, but that’s a lot, £218,” Trump joked.

He also brought up McCarthy while ranting against illegal immigration, saying he would soon be able to enact legislation.

“We have to be able to close those borders and we have to be able to send a lot of people back. Many of those people have to be sent back. And there are many bad ones. You have to send them back. So I don’t know how Kevin is going to handle that,” Trump said.