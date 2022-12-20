Kevin McCarthy threat to block bills from Republican senators who support omnibus SPLITS Senate GOP

The widening cracks within the Senate GOP were fully exposed Tuesday over House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy’s threat to upper chamber lawmakers who support the bipartisan omnibus funding bill.

McCarthy vowed that any legislation from Senate Republicans supporting the $1.7 trillion spending package will be “dead on arrival” in next year’s GOP-controlled House of Representatives.

The bill was unveiled in the early hours of Tuesday. House and Senate leaders have made it clear that their intention is to make it in a matter of days — and the sooner the better, with a powerful winter storm expected to hit part of the US later this week.

It contains priorities sought by Republicans and Democrats alike, but conservatives have complained that the time frame between the unveiling and the vote leaves no time to properly read the 4,000-plus page document.

Many of those same conservatives in both the House and Senate have urged Senate GOP leader Mitch McConnell, who supports the omnibus, to move spending negotiations to next year, when Republicans occupy the lower chamber. .

Florida Senator Rick Scott told DailyMail.com at a news conference Tuesday that he wants his caucus to support their counterparts in the House.

But more established figures, such as Texas Senator John Cornyn, called for “cooler heads” to prevail and suggested that bipartisan fiscal negotiations are inevitable.

GOP House leader Kevin McCarthy has spoken out against GOP Senate leader Mitch McConnell’s support for a year-end spending deal

On Tuesday, he turned up the heat by threatening to quash legislation from Republican senators who support the $1.7 trillion spending package when the GOP has a majority in the House next year

It has placed the two Republican leaders in diametrically opposed positions even before the new Congress begins.

McCarthy endorsed a letter from 13 House Republicans pledging to actively oppose legislation from GOP senators who support the omnibus. The opposition will do little to prevent the bill from passing this year in the Democrat-controlled House.

He wrote on Twitter, “If I am Speaker, their bills will be dead upon arrival in the House if this nearly $2T monstrosity is allowed to move forward despite our objections and the will of the American people.”

“I don’t think that sounds like a recipe for working together in the interest of the country,” Cornyn told reporters, including DailyMail.com, outside the Senate floor on Tuesday. “So I think maybe a word was spoken during the heat of passion.”

In the new Congress, he said, “hopefully cooler heads will prevail.”

The Texan Republican went out of his way to say he “doesn’t consider this a win” in terms of spending priorities for his party, but urged McCarthy to compromise with what he thinks is the best of a bad situation .

It has divided the Senate GOP, with more established figures like Senator John Cornyn (left) saying “hopefully cooler heads will prevail.” Meanwhile, Senator Rick Scott (right) told DailyMail.com at a news conference that he “supports” McCarthy’s pushback

“If we were in the majority, I would hope we would do this very differently from the way we do it now,” Cornyn said.

“So I don’t think he should confuse the product – which I think is as good as it gets under very bad conditions – and the process, which stinks.”

Retired Ohio Senator Rob Portman told DailyMail.com of McCarthy’s threat, “I’m not taking it seriously.”

And McConnell told reporters at his weekly leadership press conference on Tuesday that he “absolutely” still supports McCarthy’s bid as speaker.

However, Scott called on his fellow GOP senators to support McCarthy and the House Republicans’ opposition to the spending package.

“We should support the Republicans in the House. Republicans in the House have said they do not want this bill. They want the ability to pass a spending bill when they’re in control,” the Florida Republican told DailyMail.com when asked about McCarthy’s comments.

Conservative Republican senators spoke out against the omnibus bill at a press conference on Tuesday

“This is a Pelosi-Schumer bill, not a McCarthy Republican bill in the Senate.”

Indiana Senator Mike Braun said fellow Republicans who fail to pass budget bills “in a timely manner” should “be held accountable.”

“McCarthy said he will,” Braun said. “I hope he does.”

It’s not the first time McCarthy has lashed out at McConnell over the spending bill debate.

He told Fox News’ Ingraham Angle earlier this month that Republicans working with Democrats on a year-end spending deal instead of pushing it to next year are “wrong.”

When asked if McConnell was one of them, McCarthy replied, “Yes.”

“Why would you want to work on anything when we have the gavel in Congress?” said the California Republican.