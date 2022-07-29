Kevin McCarthy tears into ‘hypocrisy’ of DC Mayor using National Guard to deal with migrant bussing

GOP leader Kevin McCarthy condemns the ‘hypocrisy’ of Mayor Muriel Bowser and the White House who are considering sending the National Guard to help deal with migrants being transported to the nation’s capital by buses, but not when protesters ransacked the city to demonstrate against police brutality in the summer of 2020.

Bowser wrote a letter to the Biden administration asking the National Guard for help dealing with the approximately 4,000 migrants who left Texas and Arizona on the doorstep of Washington DC. White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said officials are considering the request but Republicans were “wrong” using migrants as a “political pawn.”

“So they’re concerned about migrants coming to America illegally within their cities — have they ever been to the border?” McCarthy, R-Calif., told DailyMail.com at a press conference.

“They were concerned about bringing in the National Guard after what happened here over the summer, and people’s safety was concerned that they felt the National Guard shouldn’t be there? Just shows the hypocrisy of the mayor and the hypocrisy of the White House.”

When Mayor Muriel Bowser called the case a “humanitarian crisis,” the issue quickly spiraled out of control into a political row as Abbott’s office beamed that the nation’s capital was now experiencing the kind of trouble Texans saw every day.

“Every community in America is now a border town,” McCarthy said, repeating a line Republicans have often used as border disputes have risen above 200,000 each month since March. The GOP leader noted that fentanyl is now the leading cause of death for Americans ages 18 to 45.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott began transporting migrants from his border state to DC in April, and Arizona Governor Doug Ducey followed suit a month later.

Since the initiative began, more than 125 buses have transported 4,800 migrants from the Texas border communities over 2,000 miles to DC. Another 27 buses carrying more than 1,000 passengers from Arizona have arrived in the nation’s capital.

Such figures are only a small fraction of the approximately 7,000 encounters on the southern border each day.

Nearly 1.75 million migrants have clashed with Customs and Border Protection (CBP) on the southern border in fiscal year 2022 so far – the most of any previous year to this point.

Migrants hold Red Cross blankets after arriving on buses at Union Station near US Capitol

Migrants walk towards buses to be taken to DC

Jean-Pierre said officials were in talks with Bowser about the request.

“We’ve been in regular contact with Mayor Bowser and her team,” she said during her daily briefing.

“And I’ve said this before… about Republicans using migrants as a political tool, and that’s shameful and that’s just wrong.

“There is a process for managing migrants at the border. This isn’t it.’

She said migrants should be deported under Title 42, or taken into custody, or placed under the care of local organizations for proper processing.

“So what the Republicans are doing, the way they are interfering in the process and using migrants as political pawns is just wrong,” she added.

Bowser follows New York City Mayor Eric Adams in highlighting migrants being sent to their cities, and blaming Arizona and Texas for the influx.

She said some 4,000 people had arrived in the city after illegally crossing the border, creating a “tipping point”.

But Texas hit back.

“Washington DC finally understands what Texans have been dealing with every day as our communities are overrun and overrun by thousands of illegal immigrants thanks to President Biden’s open borders policy,” Abbott’s office said in a statement.

“If the mayor wants a solution to this crisis, she should call on President Biden to take immediate action to secure the border — something he has not done. The real ongoing humanitarian crisis is along our southern border.”

The war of words follows Bowser’s request for the National Guard.

“The pace of arriving buses and the number of arrivals have reached tipping points,” Bowser wrote in a letter to the Biden administration. “Our collective response and service efforts are now overwhelmed.”

“Tragically, many families arrive in Washington, DC with nowhere to go, or they remain in limbo in search of further destinations in the United States,” she added.

The plea for help comes after another NBC News report it appears that, according to internal documents, 73 migrants were found in homes in northwest DC operated by people smugglers.

Sixty adult and 13 child migrants were found by Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s Homeland Security Investigations team.

The operation found six residences that DHS HSI says are run by people smugglers.

Along with the migrants, the officers also found $95,000 in cash and a small amount of cocaine, according to documents reviewed by NBC.

Northwest DC, where the migrants were found, includes some of DC’s most affluent neighborhoods, including Georgetown and Kalorama. In 2017, the Obamas bought a house in Kalorama for $8.1 million.

No addresses or neighborhoods were listed in documents about where the migrants were found or how many lived in one house.