Kevin McCarthy on verge of losing FOURTH ballot to become Speaker

The House appears poised to vote against making GOP leader Kevin McCarthy speaker in a fourth round of voting Wednesday, with eight Republicans voting against the California Republican.

All Democrats voted for Democratic leader Hakeem Jeffries, while anti-McCarthy Republicans seem united behind Florida Rep. Byron Donald’s. So far, 20 Republicans have voted for him.

The day before, they had united behind Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, backing McCarthy, but now his name seems to be out of the running.

Before the vote, Rep. Chip Roy, an avid McCarthy deflector, seen huddled with Jordan on the House floor.

Donalds voted for himself in the race after voting for McCarthy in the first two ballots. On Tuesday’s third ballot, he voted for Jordan, saying he realized McCarthy didn’t have the votes and needed to reevaluate.

Rep. Chip Roy even got a standing ovation from the Democrats when he nominated Donalds as speaker

Nineteen Republicans voted against the California Republican in the first two ballots on Tuesday and 20 did so on a third ballot. The House voted to adjourn as it became clear that no progress was being made.

Rep. Mike Gallagher nominated McCarthy with a strong defense of the Republican leader and a few jokes about needing popcorn to get through the chaos of the day. “Gallagher for speaker!” Rep. Matt Gaetz screamed when Gallagher received a standing ovation during his speech.

As it becomes clearer that the deadlock is unlikely to break anytime soon, some have suggested that McCarthy’s allies will soon try to broker a deal with the Democrats.

Even Rep. Alexandira Ocasio-Cortez, DN.Y., suggested to MSNBC that McCarthy might try to strike a deal with Democrats.

If he chooses to approach the Democratic Caucus, that in itself would be a negotiation for a potential coalition government. But again, this is an unprecedented time.’

AOC also questioned whether a deal could include Democratic committee chairs and reiterated in an Instagram post that McCarthy would need to open talks across the aisle to secure the vote.

“If this just goes on and on and the Republican Party doesn’t have a speaker, something has to be done,” she said.

McCarthy can only afford to lose four Republican votes and become speaker if all Democrats vote for Jeffries. But if some Democrats vote “present,” he could win by fewer than 218 votes.

McCarthy allied representative Mike Rogers also suggested that the GOP leader may have to cut a deal with the Democrats if the faction against him doesn’t give in quickly.

“There’s a whole bunch of things that would benefit those in the minority that many of us would like more than a few amendments or something like that,” Rogers said. “This is very malleable, the universe of things that are negotiable. And that’s a real Avenue.’

He compared the anti-McCarthy GOP faction to “terrorists.”

“You don’t negotiate with terrorists, whether they’re Islamic terrorists… or these people with essentially political weapons. Kevin, you don’t negotiate those kinds of legislative terrorists who have no problem killing the hostage,” Rogers said.

Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, seemed less enthusiastic about the idea.

“I haven’t heard any offers or anything,” he told DailyMail.com. “I just don’t know what they have to offer that would be appealing to Kevin McCarthy as a speaker.”