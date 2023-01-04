Kevin McCarthy loses fourth round of voting for Speaker role, Congress paralysed

Washington: The US Congress remains paralyzed after a mutiny by right-wing Republicans continued to block the election of a president, preventing hundreds of new members from being sworn in and blocking all parties from legislative work.

Weeks after voters gave Republicans limited control of the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections, members entered their second day of the new Congress mired in a bitter deadlock over who should take the chamber’s top job. with many still refusing to support Kevin. McCarthy even after hours of negotiating.

Republican House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy. Credit:AP

McCarthy – who has wanted the gavel for years – made history Monday (US time) by becoming the first person in a century to fail to secure the job after three rounds of voting. Some of his opponents rallied around Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, who said he didn’t want the job.

And by Tuesday, when the fourth ballot began, he again failed to garner enough votes after his opponents approved a new alternative: Republican Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida.