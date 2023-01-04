Kevin McCarthy loses fourth round of voting for Speaker role, Congress paralysed

Washington: The US Congress remains paralyzed after a mutiny by right-wing Republicans continued to block the election of a president, preventing hundreds of new members from being sworn in and blocking all parties from legislative work.
Weeks after voters gave Republicans limited control of the House of Representatives in the US midterm elections, members entered their second day of the new Congress mired in a bitter deadlock over who should take the chamber’s top job. with many still refusing to support Kevin. McCarthy even after hours of negotiating.
McCarthy – who has wanted the gavel for years – made history Monday (US time) by becoming the first person in a century to fail to secure the job after three rounds of voting. Some of his opponents rallied around Ohio Republican Jim Jordan, who said he didn’t want the job.
And by Tuesday, when the fourth ballot began, he again failed to garner enough votes after his opponents approved a new alternative: Republican Congressman Byron Donalds of Florida.
The stalemate continued despite former President Trump speaking out on the issue, using his online platform Truth Social to urge House Republicans to vote for McCarthy, “close the deal” and “grab the win.” .
“REPUBLICANS, DON’T TURN A GREAT TRIUMPH INTO A HUGE & Embarrassing DEFEAT. IT’S TIME TO CELEBRATE, YOU DESERVE IT.” Trump wrote. “Kevin McCarthy will do well, and maybe even GREAT – JUST WATCH!”
The intervention didn’t seem to have much impact among the rebels, however, with far-right congressman Matt Gaetz describing the former president’s position as “sad”, while ultra-conservative Freedom Caucus chairman Scott Perry tweeted that he was against “the status quo” and “will not back down”.
Meanwhile, US President Joe Biden described the leadership battle as “not good,” telling reporters at the White House: “This is the United States of America, and I hope they get their act together.”