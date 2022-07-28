Kevin Hart teams up with The Children’s Place to open a brand new community learning center

With the school season approaching, Kevin Hart helped a number of families prepare as he opened a new community education center.

The 43-year-old actor and comedian teamed up with The Children’s Place and helped cut the ribbon on Tuesday for the first community learning center at NYC Parks Thomas Jefferson Recreation Center, in East Harlem.

Hart also lent a helping hand by giving away free school supplies to families while also reading aloud from his children’s book Marcus Makes a Movie from 2021.

Hart stepped out wearing a baby blue polo shirt with black sunglasses and a silver watch on his left wrist and a silver bracelet on his right wrist.

The funny man completed his look with dark blue trousers and immaculate Golden Goose sneakers.

During the ceremony, he told what the opening of the center would mean for children in the neighborhood.

“You have to understand what this is doing. It encourages children to create, be active and dream,” Hart said at the ceremony for the center, which includes more than 2,000 new books.

The Children’s Place will also open nine more learning centers across the country through fall 2022.

Hart, himself a father of four, added that he understands how new reading material can positively impact children.

“Whether it’s opening a new book, taking on a new challenge in class, or making memories with fellow students, these are the moments that most impact a child’s life,” Hart added. up.

This is why I wrote my Marcus book series, Marcus Makes a Movie and Marcus Makes it Big. When The Children’s Place told me what they were up to, I had to join them,” he added.

“Over the past two years of the pandemic, I have seen first hand the challenges children face when it comes to learning, which has made my partnership with The Children’s Place even more important to me. I’m thrilled to be a part of this powerful campaign to provide children with an inspiring, much-needed space, right in the middle of their own communities.”

Hart is currently starring in the Netflix action comedy The Man From Toronto, and he lends his voice to Ace in DC League of Super-Pets, in theaters July 29.

He also has Me Time (August 26) and Back on the Strip (November 17) due out this year, with Borderlands also in post-production.

He is currently filming the thriller Lift with Vincent D’Onofrio and Sam Worthington, with My Worst Enemy in pre-production.

