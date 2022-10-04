Kevin Hart, Scott Disick and The Game are slapped with ‘water flow restrictors’ on LA mansions

Los Angeles has begun installing water flow-limiting devices in the homes of A-list celebrities who brazenly flouted the city’s water restriction mandates as the region grapples with a historic drought.

Celebrities such as Kourtney Kardashian’s ex-boyfriend Scott Disick, comedian Kevin Hart and rapper The Game have had the devices installed in their luxury homes, while others such as Kim Kardashian, Madonna and Sylvester Stallone have been forced to limit their water usage to avoid being stuck with impaired water flow.

The device used — a small metal disk with a pin-sized hole in the middle, which is inserted into a home’s water line connection pipe and impedes water flow — was devised by the Las Virgenes Water District for the express purpose of keeping celebrities responsible for water restrictions, which they can afford to ignore.

“We’ve taken a very firm position to be equal,” Las Virgenes water district spokesman Mike McNutt told The Guardian. ‘It doesn’t matter who you are, how much money you make, how famous you are: you are all treated the same.’

Las Virgenes covers celebrity-heavy communities like Calabasas and Hidden Hills, and despite a mandate to reduce water use by 50 percent—violations of which are punishable by fines—several celebrities’ lawns have remained thriving and green, even like the rest of California the landscape turns brown.

California’s drought is in its third year as Gov. Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency in 2021. The state is facing its worst drought since the 1800s as temperatures continue to rise and precipitation decreases, according to Newsom.

Violators of the water ban are given the opportunity to limit their use before the device is installed – a quick, ten-minute process – and offered a letter of intent to sign.

Public records showed Disick refused to sign the letter of intent on his Hidden Hills property, and in July a restraining order was placed on the property for two weeks.

Madonna narrowly avoided a restriction in July when a home said to be owned by her sent documentation to the district that a leak said to be causing excessive water use had been patched.

Kourtney Kardashian faced backlash earlier this year when his lawn was seen a bright green under the water restriction mandate. No device was installed on her property, but its lawn has since turned brown.

Kardashian’s sister, the famous Kim, is among other celebrities whose lawns have remained a vibrant green throughout the drought, though it’s unclear if her home has or will be the recipient of a restrictor.

Some have pushed back against the mandate, including Sylvester Stallone, who has claimed that his property is home to 500 mature trees and that he needs the water to keep them alive. A representative for Stallone said the actor is working with the district to reach a resolution.

Properties will be eligible to have a restriction installed on their water lines if they exceed their water limit by 150 percent on at least four occasions since December 2021, according to The Guardian.

The restrictor remains on the water line for only two weeks, while the home relies on low-pressure showers and a water supply so limited that more than one source of water can hardly run in the house at the same time.

“You have to be really water conscious,” said Cason Gilmer, a Las Virgenes senior customer representative who helped develop the device. ‘You can’t use two things at the same time.’

The simple device is so effective at limiting water flow that watering lawns is nearly impossible.

Although there are over 1,600 customers eligible for a restriction, McNutt told The Guardian they are sparingly using the devices and have installed just under 100 as of September.

Homeowners were expected to stick to watering their lawns one day a week, with a limit of eight minutes per day. station – as the water wholesaler – the Metropolitan Water District of Southern California – requires water conservation after the state cut consumption to 80 gallons per day. Per day.

The Las Virgenes Water District serves about 75,000 Los Angeles County residents – and is notably noted for having the highest number of water users with more than 2,000 customers receiving notices of excess water usage.

Water budgets for the homes are determined by the number of irrigated fields and residents, Las Virgenes spokesman Mike McNutt told The Times.

“We’re asking them to not just minimize their water use, but we’re also kind of asking them to completely rethink what’s aesthetically pleasing to them and how that’s going to affect their property values,” McNutt said. ‘And it’s not something that happens overnight. It’s not an excuse for them, but it is to be honest.’

Doctors, managers and lawyers are among the others who receive notifications.

While some celebs and other residents exceed the water limits, the water district has generally improved. Residential water use was down to 170 gallons in June – resulting in a 37 percent savings over the same month last year.