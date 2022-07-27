Kevin Hart gifts Chris Rock a GOAT called Will Smith live on stage during their comedy show

Kevin Hart gifted Chris Rock a goat named Will Smith, live on stage during their recent comedy show.

The actor, 43, presented the farm animal to the comedian, 57, at their Rock Hart: Only Headliners Allowed show at New York’s Madison Square Garden, naming the goat referring to Chris’ Oscar’s altercation with the King Richard- star.

Will, 53, burst onto the stage at the Oscars ceremony in March and punched Chris in the face after he joked about Jada Pinkett Smith’s shaved head, and the move shocked fans around the world.

But Kevin, who is friends with both stars, shed light on the situation on Saturday when he surprised Chris with the goat, much to the amusement of the crowd.

In a clip shared on TikTok, Kevin is seen holding the goat on a leash while remarking, “What the f**k did you just say?”

Dave Chappelle, 48, who joined the boys on the show, then said: “Don’t pretend I’m crazy, you brought the goat here. this n***** [the goat] gets confused with the f**k that happens. What are you going to call this goat Chris?’

With Kevin quickly jumping in to declare: ‘The name is Will Smith.’

On Monday’s The Tonight Show, starring Jimmy Fallon, Kevin explained why he gave his friend the unusual gift.

He explained to Jimmy, 47, “Chris is a mentor, friend, inspiration. He is in large part the reason I am where I am now in my career.

‘Just by his advice, his insight, etc. He is my GOAT [greatest of all time], he is my husband. And I wanted him to feel that.’

However, the Central Intelligence star’s kind gesture backfired when the goat gave Chris a gift of his own.

Kevin continued: “In my mind I thought the goat would come out and do a tight 2 minutes.

“He’s on Chris’s shoes instead. He destroyed Chris’ shoes. Chris had on a pair of white moon boots and the goat got him.’

It comes after Kevin said he’s in a “better space” than he was in the wake of the Oscars.

The DC League of Super-Pets actor explained that his friend is still “apologetic” after he slapped Chris Rock onstage over a joke the comic made about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith, but finished is to ‘go forward’ and not dwell on the past.

“Will apologizes, you know, obviously he’s in a better space than what he was looking for,” Kevin said. Entertainment tonight.

After the incident, Smith went to India for spiritual healing, it was alleged, and he hasn’t been seen much since.

It is unknown if he is in touch with Rock, who was in the news this week for his new “romance” with actress Lake Bell.

‘People are people and as people we sometimes make mistakes. So it’s not about talking about the past, but about recognizing the present and doing your best to move forward.’

Kevin is also friends with Chris and hopes the couple can put their differences behind them.

He said, “I can only hope the two find a way to take some comfort in that and move past it.

‘I just like good energy. I like to see people being the best.

“I still love him, I still love Chris, and you know, you can’t judge a person by one thing. In the end, life goes on and people grow, so give him the chance to do that.”