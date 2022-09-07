Kevin Hart gets back to work filming scenes for Season 2 of his Roku Channel series Die Hart

<!–

After launching his first brick and mortar restaurant, Hart House in Los Angeles, Kevin Hart will return to work on his TV series Die Hart.

The 43-year-old Philadelphia native was spotted on Tuesday while filming scenes for his new Roku Channel series in Atlanta.

The actor was seen checking his phone between shots on set, though he hasn’t been seen with co-stars yet.

Hart was spotted wearing a black shirt under a light brown jacket as he walked through the set on Tuesday.

He was seen looking at his phone wearing a unique AirPod as he walked through the set in matching black pants.

The actor completed his look with a pair of black and brown sneakers, while sporting the early features of a beard on set.

Die Hart started on the short-lived, mobile-only streaming service Quibi, after Hart played a version of himself who will stop at nothing to become an action star.

The 10-episode first season was created by Tripper Clancy (Stuber) and Derek Kolstad (John Wick), with a cast that also included John Travolta, Nathalie Emmanuel, Jean Reno, and Josh Hartnett as themselves.

When the Quibi streaming service was discontinued in December 2020 — just eight months after launch, the entire content library was sold to Roku in January 2021 for less than $100 million.

The shows were all rebranded as Roku Originals for the Roku Channel streaming service which launched in May 2021.

The Roku channel announced in early June 2021 that they would be renewing Die Hart for Season 2, with the second season called Die Harter.

The debut of the first season on The Roku Channel was watched by “a record number of households”, leading to its rapid renewal.

While Hart will definitely return, no other cast has been confirmed, and Hart will also return as an executive producer.

Tripper Clancy, Candice Wilson, Bryan Smiley and Thai Randolph will also serve as executive producers.

Eric Appel, who directed all 10 episodes of the first season, returns to direct the second season.