Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s Me Time bombs with critics and viewers in spite of Netflix ranking

While Me Time may be the number one movie on Netflix, it is far from number one with critics or viewers.

The comedy stars Kevin Hart, 43, as Sonny, a stay-at-home dad who gets caught up in the daily worries of the household and the kids. He is persuaded by his carefree and adventurous best friend, Huck, played by Mark Wahlberg, 51, to put his worries aside and join him for a wild weekend and of course chaos ensues.

According to Netflixthe buddy comedy has been watched for 59.23 million hours since its opening on August 26, making it the most watched movie on the site.

But viewers who have seen the one-hour and 41-minute film will not leave satisfied.

According to the website Rotten tomatoes, the audience score is only 29 percent. The critics score even lower, at seven percent.

Reviewer Michael Medved called it, “A gross, stupid puke and shit comedy that wastes the talent of its cast.”

Valerie Complex of Deadline wrote: ‘It’s actually impressive how unfunny this movie is.’

Peter Travers from ABC news agreed: “Despite Kevin Hart and Mark Wahlberg’s star presence, this starving buddy comedy is crushingly stupid and disposable.”

The film has achieved an unprecedented low score for both actors. Prior to Me Time, Mark’s lowest score on aggregated site was Renaissance Man, a score of 12 percent, Kevin’s previous low was Little Fockers with a nine percent approval rating.

Me Time is his fourth film to be screened under the production agreement he signed with the streaming service, which includes The Man from Toronto, True Story and Fatherhood.

Despite the brutal reviews, Kevin took to social media last weekend to thank Netflix for their trust in him and his HartBeat Productions. “A big thank you to Netflix for their support and love for all these projects…I also want to thank all my production partners and writers for all these projects…”

“It’s about progress,” he continued, “at HartBeat, we want to provide the world with great feel-good/relatable material… I swear to you, we’re just getting started. More heat is coming your way soon!!!!!’