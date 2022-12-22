Kevin Durant says no decision on playing for Team USA in 2024 Olympics .. yet

US
By Jacky
Kevin Durant says no decision on playing for Team USA in 2024 Olympics .. yet

Nets star Kevin Durant says it is too early to decide whether or not he will represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

“I’m definitely not going to make it [a decision right] now,” Durant said after the Nets’ victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. “I would say it is too early now. They respect my timeline and where we are in a season. We are always in constant communication about what we want to do in the future. So I’ll have that conversation when it’s time, but for now I don’t know.

But that won’t stop Team USA from recruiting the superstar who led the US team to a gold medal at the 2021 Summer Olympics.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who took over as Team USA head coaching from Gregg Popovich in December 2021, said he would try to convince Durant to play for Team USA once he saw him at Barclays Center.

“I know [Team USA managing director] Scholarship [Hill] and [assistant director] Sean Ford has spoken to him and I will probably push him aside tonight, so that would be nice,” Kerr said ahead of the game. “He’s been so dominant on Team USA and he’s a guy who just loves to play, so we hope he decides to keep going.”

Hill and Kerr waited for Durant outside the Nets’ interview room as he spoke to reporters.

Kerr jokingly suggested that Durant have no regular season or playoff workload to keep the star forward from playing well into the summer.

The next event on the international basketball calendar is the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup to be held this summer in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Durant averages just under 37 minutes per game and led the NBA in total minutes played before the Nets began to manage his workload in their December 10 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

“Kevin likes basketball,” Kerr said with a laugh. “He likes to play. So I really hope he wants to play in the coming summers. So we’ll just wait and see.”

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More