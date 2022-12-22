Kevin Durant says no decision on playing for Team USA in 2024 Olympics .. yet

Nets star Kevin Durant says it is too early to decide whether or not he will represent Team USA at the Paris Olympics.

“I’m definitely not going to make it [a decision right] now,” Durant said after the Nets’ victory over the Golden State Warriors on Wednesday. “I would say it is too early now. They respect my timeline and where we are in a season. We are always in constant communication about what we want to do in the future. So I’ll have that conversation when it’s time, but for now I don’t know.

But that won’t stop Team USA from recruiting the superstar who led the US team to a gold medal at the 2021 Summer Olympics.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr, who took over as Team USA head coaching from Gregg Popovich in December 2021, said he would try to convince Durant to play for Team USA once he saw him at Barclays Center.

“I know [Team USA managing director] Scholarship [Hill] and [assistant director] Sean Ford has spoken to him and I will probably push him aside tonight, so that would be nice,” Kerr said ahead of the game. “He’s been so dominant on Team USA and he’s a guy who just loves to play, so we hope he decides to keep going.”

Hill and Kerr waited for Durant outside the Nets’ interview room as he spoke to reporters.

Kerr jokingly suggested that Durant have no regular season or playoff workload to keep the star forward from playing well into the summer.

The next event on the international basketball calendar is the 2023 FIBA ​​World Cup to be held this summer in the Philippines, Japan and Indonesia.

Durant averages just under 37 minutes per game and led the NBA in total minutes played before the Nets began to manage his workload in their December 10 victory over the Indiana Pacers.

“Kevin likes basketball,” Kerr said with a laugh. “He likes to play. So I really hope he wants to play in the coming summers. So we’ll just wait and see.”

Durant is Team USA’s all-time leading scorer and won the 2021 USA Basketball Male Athlete of the Year after a standout performance at the Tokyo Olympics. He is a three-time Olympic gold medalist and averaged 20.7 points per game during the 2021 gold medal run.

Durant was noncommittal about representing Team USA on Wednesday, but suggested he would strongly consider playing in the Olympics next summer.

“I love my Team USA family. I always want to represent my country, my city, my bloc, my friends, my family,” he said. “I mean, they give me the opportunity to go on that platform in front of the whole world and show what all my people have taught me since I was a kid. So definitely think about it.”

