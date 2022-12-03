Kevin Durant hits back after being called ‘insecure’ by Charles Barkley

<!–

Referring to himself as “god,” Kevin Durant hit back at Charles Barkley’s claim that he’s insecure, though the Brooklyn Nets star may have thereby proven the claim to be true.

The feud started when Barkley, a Hall of Famer, told Bleacher Report’s Taylor Rooks that Durant was “insecure.” In addition, Barkley revived previous criticism by reducing the two titles Durant won with the Golden State Warriors. Barkley and other former players have criticized Durant for supposedly chasing a title by signing with Oakland in 2016, when he was the reigning NBA MVP and the Warriors had an NBA-record 73-win season.

“I actually like Kevin, I think he’s a great player,” said Barkley. “I think he’s actually a good guy — I think he’s insecure sometimes. You know, he gets mad when the old guys like me tell him to win a championship outside of the Golden State Warriors.

“And I know he was offended by that, but it’s not my job to worry about people’s feelings.”

Durant responded on Twitter.

“This clown has no g14 rating to speak of the god, we have never had any real human interaction,” Durant wrote. ‘go on haaaa.’

To the uninitiated, “g14 rating” is a reference to the “Rush Hour” movie franchise and has no technical, real meaning. In referring to “g14 rating,” Durant said Barkley has no access to him, which is why they “never had any real human interaction.”

But even when they haven’t gone fishing, Barkley has witnessed Durant’s response to fan abuse, including an incident in 2017 when he was discovered using “burner” Twitter accounts to defend himself against criticism.

“Taylor, this has levels,” Barkley told Rooks. “You don’t have to respond to every crazy person. When I talk about insecurities, it’s like everyone’s opinion doesn’t matter. You don’t need burner phones. You are Kevin Durant. You can say whatever you want. You don’t have to react to everything.’

And for many, Durant’s Twitter response only proved Barkley’s point.

“So Chuck is right,” one fan wrote.

“You’re literally doing exactly what he called you insecure about,” added another.

Durant immediately responded to that fan: “I think it’s insecurity when you try to take pictures of my character as a man on TV. But s****, I’m an ignorant jock, what do I know…”