Kevin Durant celebrates the passing of ‘legend’ Tim Duncan by scoring after the win against the Cavs

Kevin Durant was able to celebrate two wins on Monday night as the Nets stayed hot with a 125-117 win over the Cavaliers and the star forward inched up the record books.

Durant scored 32 points in the win, and in doing so, passed Tim Duncan for 15th place on the NBA’s all-time scoring list.

Indeed, the 34-year-old needed just 14 points to get past the former Spurs big man, which he did in the first half when he turned in another highly efficient performance.

“You want to show up every day, but at some point you have to celebrate a few little victories,” Durant said after the game.

“To be able to pass down an all-time great legend, as someone who changed and changed the game, is something that I’m going to call my people on tonight and talk about and remember how we got here.”

‘So it’s great to do things like that. I want to celebrate those little things, but moving on, I know I have more things to do.’

A two-time MVP and 15-time All-Star, Duncan was the leader of the Spurs teams that dominated the league in the 2000s.

Tim Duncan played 19 years with the Spurs and won five titles with the team in that span.

From 1999 to 2007, the team won four titles, and Duncan also got one last ring in 2014 and was inducted into the Hall of Fame last year.

He scored 26,496 points, while Durant now has 26,516.

As Brooklyn passed Cleveland to become the No. 3 seed in the East, Durant shot 10-for-18 from the field and 5-for-8 from 3-point range while adding nine rebounds and five assists.

The win means Brooklyn has now won nine straight games, and its 20-7 record since Jacque Vaughn took over as head coach is the best mark in the league at that point.

As for Durant’s personal accolades, his next hurdle is surpassing Dominique Wilkins’ 26,668 points, though he has a good chance of breaking into the top ten by season’s end.

Moses Malone (27,409 points) is currently just 893 points ahead of Durant, giving him an average of 18.6 points per game if he played the Nets’ remaining 48 games.

He currently has an average of 30.0 points per contest.