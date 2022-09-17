Kevin de Bruyne equals Steven Gerrard’s Premier League assists record in 287 games FEWER

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has equaled Steven Gerrard’s assist record in the Premier League after scoring two of the goals on Saturday in his side’s three-none game over Wolves.

The Belgian joined Jack Grealish to help City score after just 55 seconds and put them in control during their Premier League win that took them to the top of the table.

City’s talisman then provided his 92nd league assist with a perfectly executed cross, with Phil Foden jabbing the ball past a helpless José Sá.

Manchester City’s Kevin de Bruyne has equaled Steven Gerrard’s number of assists in the Premier League

De Bruyne has started the new season in devastating form, after seven games topping the Premier League assist list, with six assists, double the number of second-placed Roberto Firmino.

The 31-year-old moved deeper into the top record books by matching Gerrard’s number of assists, but surprisingly in 287 games less, with the Liverpool legend taking 504 games to reach the figure.

The Belgian (right) took his 91st and 92nd league assist in 287 games less than Gerrard (left) who needed 504 games

Team-mate and first goalscorer, Grealish revealed he has nagged De Bruyne about not assisting for enough goals ahead of their trip to Molineux.

In a full-time conversation with BT Sport, the Englishman said: “I always have a laugh with Kev, who tells him he’s helping me.

I said, ‘Come on, you’re meant to be the best assistant in the world!’ Luckily he came to me today and said, ‘Here we go’.’

The Man City midfield maestro may have built a sensational career in England but is still slightly behind record holder Ryan Giggs, who scored 162 goals during his time at Manchester United.

De Bruyne provided his second assist of the game by setting up Phil Foden for the third goal

The Belgian playmaker leads the most assists this season after six assists so far

The other top spots are taken by Ex-England and Man United captain Wayne Rooney (103 assists), Everton boss Frank Lampard (102) and Arsenal hero Dennis Bergkamp (94).

De Bruyne could top Begkamp when City welcome city rivals Man United to the Etihad on October 2, while Erik ten Hag’s team are looking to take another top six scalp early in the new season.